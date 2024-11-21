Author Daniel Southcott’s New Book “Oh, Danny Boy” is a Poignant and Captivating Fictionalized Story About Family, Faith, Values, Life Choices and Consequences

Recent release “Oh, Danny Boy” from Page Publishing author Daniel Southcott is a fascinating novel that draws from the author’s own experiences to tell the fictionalized story of Danny, a young man at the crossroads of his future. Struggling with addiction and a turbulent past, Danny's journey explores the intersection of family, faith, and personal choices.