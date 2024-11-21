Author Daniel Southcott’s New Book “Oh, Danny Boy” is a Poignant and Captivating Fictionalized Story About Family, Faith, Values, Life Choices and Consequences
Recent release “Oh, Danny Boy” from Page Publishing author Daniel Southcott is a fascinating novel that draws from the author’s own experiences to tell the fictionalized story of Danny, a young man at the crossroads of his future. Struggling with addiction and a turbulent past, Danny's journey explores the intersection of family, faith, and personal choices.
Liverpool, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Southcott, who spent a lifetime working as a pipefitter and plumber, has completed his new book “Oh, Danny Boy”: a thought-provoking tale that centers around Danny, a young man who faces the crossroads of his future as he struggles with addiction, personal loss, and the consequences of his decisions.
“The title ‘Oh, Danny Boy’ is a line from a song that came to Danny when he started what he could see as a real career path as a plumber’s apprentice. ‘The pipes, the pipes are calling.’ Unfortunately, the bottle and another kind of pipe had already started calling, leading to the kind of choices that can change a life in the blink of an eye.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Southcott’s thrilling new book is a deeply reflective tale of redemption and self-discovery that highlights how one’s decisions can change their life in an instant. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Oh, Danny Boy” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, revealing how hope, family, and faith can provide a path forward during life’s most turbulent times.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Oh, Danny Boy” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
