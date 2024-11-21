Award-winning Author Miguel De La Rocha’s New Book “F.A.T.E.: My Future After Traumatic Events” Recounts the Author’s Journey of Resilience, Survival, and Determination
New York, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Miguel De La Rocha, an Army combat veteran, former law enforcement officer, published author, poet, and nature photographer, has completed his most recent book “F.A.T.E.: My Future After Traumatic Events.” This powerful memoir chronicles the author’s journey from trauma to triumph, documenting his fight against the Angel of Death at birth and beyond, his three battles with cancer, the first time as a teen, and his service in the military. Miguel De La Rocha has won multiple awards, including 2024 Featured Author of the Year Writer of the Month (September 2024). His inspirational, action-packed autobiography has won the 2024 Recommended Book of the Year, Trending
Book of the Week, and “The Best of the Best, #1 of the Top 7 Books to Add to Your Library” by De Mode Magazine.
“Reaching rock bottom is like reaching the belly of an under-water volcano,” writes Miguel. “It’s dark, it’s suffocating, the pressure mounts as it threatens to kill you, but once it erupts, new land forms. Each step on it has a special kind of gratitude, perhaps even a phoenix is grateful every time it emerges from the ashes.
“It was then that I decided to live my life helping others suffering from PTS through teaching, counseling, and sharing my life’s trials and tribulations. PTS can cause flashbacks that force a person to relive horrific, traumatic events in which they lose touch with reality or enter into an alternate reality mentally while still being in this world physically. Reliving and believing that their traumatic event is happening all over again, and again, and again. This brutal perpetual cycle of reliving the heinous event is a bear trap for the soul, triggered by a seemingly innocent sound, a smell, a touch, etc. Its vicious claws keep us from loving life and living it to the fullest. By far the worst form of time travel is enduring the same trauma from PTS, as it practically forms an alternate reality with a distorted perspective. Though millions of people suffer from PTS around the world, it is extremely rare that any violence or death occurs as a result of being in a PTS mental time-warp event,” writes author Miguel De La Rocha.
Published by Fulton Books, Miguel De La Rocha’s book promises to captivate readers seeking an inspiring narrative of survival and triumph. Through sharing his story, Miguel aims to help readers that may feel alone and abandoned in life that they can feel whole and worthy once more, especially fellow veterans and law enforcement officers.
Readers who wish to experience this globally reaching work can purchase “F.A.T.E.: My Future After Traumatic Events” at bookstores everywhere, from the author’s website at Author-DeLaRocha.com, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Books-a-Million, GoodReads, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, and many more.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Book of the Week, and “The Best of the Best, #1 of the Top 7 Books to Add to Your Library” by De Mode Magazine.
“Reaching rock bottom is like reaching the belly of an under-water volcano,” writes Miguel. “It’s dark, it’s suffocating, the pressure mounts as it threatens to kill you, but once it erupts, new land forms. Each step on it has a special kind of gratitude, perhaps even a phoenix is grateful every time it emerges from the ashes.
“It was then that I decided to live my life helping others suffering from PTS through teaching, counseling, and sharing my life’s trials and tribulations. PTS can cause flashbacks that force a person to relive horrific, traumatic events in which they lose touch with reality or enter into an alternate reality mentally while still being in this world physically. Reliving and believing that their traumatic event is happening all over again, and again, and again. This brutal perpetual cycle of reliving the heinous event is a bear trap for the soul, triggered by a seemingly innocent sound, a smell, a touch, etc. Its vicious claws keep us from loving life and living it to the fullest. By far the worst form of time travel is enduring the same trauma from PTS, as it practically forms an alternate reality with a distorted perspective. Though millions of people suffer from PTS around the world, it is extremely rare that any violence or death occurs as a result of being in a PTS mental time-warp event,” writes author Miguel De La Rocha.
Published by Fulton Books, Miguel De La Rocha’s book promises to captivate readers seeking an inspiring narrative of survival and triumph. Through sharing his story, Miguel aims to help readers that may feel alone and abandoned in life that they can feel whole and worthy once more, especially fellow veterans and law enforcement officers.
Readers who wish to experience this globally reaching work can purchase “F.A.T.E.: My Future After Traumatic Events” at bookstores everywhere, from the author’s website at Author-DeLaRocha.com, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Books-a-Million, GoodReads, Google Play, Barnes and Noble, and many more.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories