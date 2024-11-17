DDB Contracting Completes Thermo Systems Renovation
DDB Contracting completes Thermo Systems office refit and renovation in Voorhes, NJ.
Newton, NJ, November 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DDB Contracting, of Newton, NJ, completes the office refit and renovation of Thermo Systems in Voorhes, NJ.
The project consisted of a renovation of a 22,390-square-foot office space. This renovation allowed for the new use of office areas through the upgrading and reconfiguration of several spaces. Over the course of four weeks, DDB Contracting coordinated with onsite staff to ensure as minimal disruption as possible to daily operators.
Construction was effectuated for Thermo Systems, a repeat client of DDB, which contracted out their work to the contracting company for the third time, in New Jersey, within a span of 8 years. Thermo Systems is an internationally recognized leader in comprehensive control systems integration, providing elite automation solutions.
Established in 2015, Thermo Systems is at the forefront of automation and information technology, setting the standard for excellence in turnkey project management across the Mission Critical, District Energy, and Life Sciences markets.
“We have had the privilege of working on several projects with Thermo Systems, and it’s been an honor to play a small role in their nationwide expansion and growth over the past decade,” says Eric Albanese, CEO of DDB Contracting.
Founded in 1987, DDB Contracting is a family owned and operated, full service, self-performing general contractor, servicing all divisions of commercial construction. DDB Contracting is committed to building loyal partnerships within the construction industry, providing expertise, meticulousness, and going above and beyond for each client.
Learn more about DDB Contracting from their website; www.ddbcontracting.com
The project consisted of a renovation of a 22,390-square-foot office space. This renovation allowed for the new use of office areas through the upgrading and reconfiguration of several spaces. Over the course of four weeks, DDB Contracting coordinated with onsite staff to ensure as minimal disruption as possible to daily operators.
Construction was effectuated for Thermo Systems, a repeat client of DDB, which contracted out their work to the contracting company for the third time, in New Jersey, within a span of 8 years. Thermo Systems is an internationally recognized leader in comprehensive control systems integration, providing elite automation solutions.
Established in 2015, Thermo Systems is at the forefront of automation and information technology, setting the standard for excellence in turnkey project management across the Mission Critical, District Energy, and Life Sciences markets.
“We have had the privilege of working on several projects with Thermo Systems, and it’s been an honor to play a small role in their nationwide expansion and growth over the past decade,” says Eric Albanese, CEO of DDB Contracting.
Founded in 1987, DDB Contracting is a family owned and operated, full service, self-performing general contractor, servicing all divisions of commercial construction. DDB Contracting is committed to building loyal partnerships within the construction industry, providing expertise, meticulousness, and going above and beyond for each client.
Learn more about DDB Contracting from their website; www.ddbcontracting.com
Contact
DDB ContractingContact
Delsea Albanese
(973) 300-0069
www.ddbcontracting.com
Delsea Albanese
(973) 300-0069
www.ddbcontracting.com
Categories