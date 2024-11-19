Fallers Jewellers Launches Lab Diamond Collection – a New Chapter in Fine Jewellery
Fallers Jewellers has launched its new Lab Diamond Collection, featuring ethically sourced diamonds that combine traditional brilliance with a sustainable, eco-friendly approach to fine jewellery.
Galway, Ireland, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fallers Jewellers, a distinguished establishment in Galway since 1879, has announced the launch of its first lab-grown diamond collection, "Eternal." This new collection will be available in-store and online starting November 15.
The "Eternal" collection features a range of engagement rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants, crafted to the high standards that Fallers has upheld for over a century. Lab-grown diamonds are becoming increasingly popular due to their ethical and sustainable production methods while retaining the same physical properties as mined diamonds.
This collection exemplifies Fallers' commitment to responsible luxury, offering the Galway community an opportunity to experience quality craftsmanship that aligns with contemporary values. Each piece in the "Eternal" range is designed to embody lasting beauty, suitable for engagements, anniversaries, and special gifts.
The "Eternal" pieces contribute to the 1879 Collection, reflecting Fallers’ dedication to excellence and Irish craftsmanship. Members of the Galway community are invited to visit the Fallers store located on Williams Gate Street or explore the collection online at www.fallers.ie, where they can discover the benefits of choosing lab-grown diamonds.
Stephen Faller
+353 (0) 91 56 1226
https://www.fallers.ie
