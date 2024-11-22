Author Stone Sanderford’s New Book, "Able Christians," is a Gripping Tale That Follows One Young Man’s Journey to Discover the Truth Behind His Brother’s Death

Recent release “Able Christians” from Page Publishing author Stone Sanderford is a fascinating novel that centers around Abel who, after discovering a mysterious letter from his deceased brother, begins to investigate the truth behind his death. As Abel uncovers a hidden past, he’ll find himself on a road leading to the occult and a painful secret past.