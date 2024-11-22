Author Stone Sanderford’s New Book, "Able Christians," is a Gripping Tale That Follows One Young Man’s Journey to Discover the Truth Behind His Brother’s Death
Recent release “Able Christians” from Page Publishing author Stone Sanderford is a fascinating novel that centers around Abel who, after discovering a mysterious letter from his deceased brother, begins to investigate the truth behind his death. As Abel uncovers a hidden past, he’ll find himself on a road leading to the occult and a painful secret past.
Olive Branch, MS, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stone Sanderford, who has spent most of his life performing on stage and currently resides in Olive Branch, Mississippi, has completed his new book, “Able Christians”: a stunning and captivating tale of one young man’s desperate search for answers following the passing of his brother after discovering a mysterious letter leaves him with more questions than answers.
“Abel is returning to his hometown to attend his older brother’s funeral,” shares Sanderford. “In his moment of grief, he discovers a letter in the mail from his deceased brother. The information inside opens up a plethora of questions and speculations about his death. Abel jumps into action leading him down a road of occult ritual and murder that will reveal to his family a secret part of his life…a journey that will display his true ability and his place in the family of God…”
Published by Page Publishing, Stone Sanderford’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow Abel’s journey to the truth, with shocking revelations and twists hiding around each corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Able Christians” is sure to delight readers with each turn of the page, leading to a stunning conclusion that will leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Able Christians” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Abel is returning to his hometown to attend his older brother’s funeral,” shares Sanderford. “In his moment of grief, he discovers a letter in the mail from his deceased brother. The information inside opens up a plethora of questions and speculations about his death. Abel jumps into action leading him down a road of occult ritual and murder that will reveal to his family a secret part of his life…a journey that will display his true ability and his place in the family of God…”
Published by Page Publishing, Stone Sanderford’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow Abel’s journey to the truth, with shocking revelations and twists hiding around each corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Able Christians” is sure to delight readers with each turn of the page, leading to a stunning conclusion that will leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Able Christians” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories