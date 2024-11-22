Author Barbara Knight’s New Book, "Poems from the Heart of a Cowgirl," is a Stirring Collection of Poems and Reflections Written Throughout the Author’s Life
Recent release “Poems from the Heart of a Cowgirl” from Page Publishing author Barbara Knight is a riveting series of poetry that invites readers into a world of whimsy, adventure, and heartfelt reflections. This charming and engaging book offers a glimpse into the author’s world, blending nostalgia with an enduring love for life in the country.
Terrebonne, OR, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Knight, who was born and raised on a farm in Nebraska and spent many years involved with horses, cattle, and “the cowboy way,” has completed her new book, “Poems from the Heart of a Cowgirl”: a touching collection of poetry that reflects the adventurous spirit and deep connections of a country girl’s life.
Throughout the years, author Barbara Knight dabbled in numerous careers and adventures, finally establishing herself in Central Oregon. Together with her husband, Randy, they opened the Big Dog Saloon at Crooked River Ranch. After selling the business, Barbara turned to her passion for writing, specifically focusing on her poetry.
“‘Poems from the Heart of a Cowgirl’ is a collection of whimsical thoughts and adventurous dreams of a young-at-heart country girl’s reflections on her life, times, and relationships,” writes Knight.
Published by Page Publishing, Barbara Knight’s riveting collection will transport readers as they discover the beauty and joy that life in the country can offer. Perfect for fans of poetic musings and rustic charm, “Poems from the Heart of a Cowgirl” is an uplifting tribute to country living and the wisdom it brings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Poems from the Heart of a Cowgirl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
