Author Barbara Knight’s New Book, "Poems from the Heart of a Cowgirl," is a Stirring Collection of Poems and Reflections Written Throughout the Author’s Life

Recent release “Poems from the Heart of a Cowgirl” from Page Publishing author Barbara Knight is a riveting series of poetry that invites readers into a world of whimsy, adventure, and heartfelt reflections. This charming and engaging book offers a glimpse into the author’s world, blending nostalgia with an enduring love for life in the country.