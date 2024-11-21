Author Kevin Scarbrough’s New Book, "Escape My Cell Phone Life," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Leave Behind Screens for Good in the Modern Age

Recent release “Escape My Cell Phone Life” from Page Publishing author Kevin Scarbrough is a fascinating story that follows DJ, who longs to disconnect from technology and detach from his cell phone. In order to do so, he seeks solace in the wilderness, where he looks to escape from the constant bright lights of screens in order to reconnect with himself and nature.