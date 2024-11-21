Author Kevin Scarbrough’s New Book, "Escape My Cell Phone Life," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Leave Behind Screens for Good in the Modern Age
Recent release “Escape My Cell Phone Life” from Page Publishing author Kevin Scarbrough is a fascinating story that follows DJ, who longs to disconnect from technology and detach from his cell phone. In order to do so, he seeks solace in the wilderness, where he looks to escape from the constant bright lights of screens in order to reconnect with himself and nature.
Lady Lake, FL, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Scarbrough, a loving husband and father who serves as the current dean of students at First Academy of Leesburg, has completed his new book, “Escape My Cell Phone Life”: a thought-provoking story that examines what life would be like without screens as one man attempts to disconnect from his cell phone and live a life free from addictive technology.
“‘Escape My Cell Phone Life’ is my way of honoring my hometown of Newcomerstown and the wonderful people who have been a big part of my life,” writes Scarbrough. “DJ is a character who would be in the minority during today’s cell phone age. Every day, I witness children struggling with the cell phone dilemma. DJ just happens to have a desire to escape. His journey to the wilderness gives him a perspective on life and the way that he wants his future to look. My prayer is that teens and adults will read this small book and remember to put their phone down and appreciate the activities and people who make their life joyful.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Scarbrough’s relatable tale is a call to action for anyone caught in the digital whirlwind, serving as a warning of the dangers that a cell phone addiction can create. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Escape My Cell Phone Life” invites readers to reflect on their own lives and embrace the in-person connections that bring them joy.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Escape My Cell Phone Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
