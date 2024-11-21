Author Alex Vercellino’s New Book “A Search for Truth 'I Rest My Case': My Journey to Being Unchurched” is a Thorough Yet Easy-to-Read Exploration of the Christian Faith
Recent release “A Search for Truth 'I Rest My Case': My Journey to Being Unchurched” from Page Publishing author Alex Vercellino documents the author’s lifelong search for the truth about Christianity.
Walled Lake, MI, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alex Vercellino, a retired educator, has completed his new book, “A Search for Truth 'I Rest My Case': My Journey to Being Unchurched”: a detailed work written to help people who don’t embrace Christianity to better understand why they might have made that decision and feel okay about it.
Author Alex Vercellino’s book about Christianity and his search for truth took more than a decade of research, writing, and soliciting input. He is no stranger to faith and mortality having worked at a funeral home while in college and volunteering at a cancer treatment center and Hospice in Key West, Florida, during his retirement years. He's a survivor of stage three lung cancer and metastatic brain cancer. He currently resides in Walled Lake, Michigan. Alex lost his wife from dementia after sixty-one years of marriage. They have two sons, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Vercellino writes, “They say we all have a book within us waiting to be written. This is the book I was meant to write. I’ve devoted most of my life thinking about this topic. I know there are a great many people with expert credentials who know a great deal more than I claim to know. That doesn’t intimidate me since I believe everyone has to find their own way when it comes to their truth about God and religion. It’s a personal journey.”
He continues, I wrote this book for the following reason:
To encourage dialogue about God and religion.
To share ideas and information about Christianity most people won't learn in church.
To help people who don't embrace Christianity to understand why they might have made that decision and why they should feel okay with it.
To encourage more moderation among believers.
Published by Page Publishing, Alex Vercellino’s thought-provoking book provides those who embrace the faith with insight into how Christians can learn from the past and be a better force for good in the future.
Readers who wish to experience this straightforward work can purchase “A Search for Truth 'I Rest My Case': My Journey to Being Unchurched” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
