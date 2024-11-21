Author P.L. Howd’s New Book, "The Common Man," is a Gripping Science Fiction Novel That Explores the Illusion of Free Will and Humanity’s Fight for the Truth

Recent release “The Common Man” from Page Publishing author P.L. Howd is a compelling novel that centers around two young men who accidentally make contact with a powerful celestial council that predetermines mankind’s destiny. Desperate to keep their existence a secret, the council does everything they can to conceal their existence and the fact that the concept of free will does not exist.