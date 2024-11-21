Author P.L. Howd’s New Book, "The Common Man," is a Gripping Science Fiction Novel That Explores the Illusion of Free Will and Humanity’s Fight for the Truth
Recent release “The Common Man” from Page Publishing author P.L. Howd is a compelling novel that centers around two young men who accidentally make contact with a powerful celestial council that predetermines mankind’s destiny. Desperate to keep their existence a secret, the council does everything they can to conceal their existence and the fact that the concept of free will does not exist.
Perkinston, MS, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- P.L. Howd has completed his new book, “The Common Man”: a fascinating novel that follows the fallout that occurs after two humans discover that free will is a false concept, and that the fate of mankind is predetermined by a grand cosmic counsel controlling the lives of every person in the universe.
“The heavens have a secret from the humans—a predesignated order in which humans are allowed to live their lives,” writes Howd. “This order has been carefully guarded for countless centuries by the Milky Guards, ruled by a powerful Council with supreme jurisdiction over the humans.
“Sean O’Neill and Paul Washington are the two humans that make contact during the sorting, which has sent the Council into a panic to prevent the two humans from reconnecting and discovering that there is no human free will.
“The all-powerful Malaywah and his Council will do whatever it takes to restore the secrets of the sorting table and restore order to the rebellious humans and of the sorting of humans.”
Published by Page Publishing, P.L. Howd’s is the first in a planned series, with a planned sequel titled “The Common Man: The Scurry” to follow soon. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Common Man” is a provocative exploration of the ideas of destiny, choice, and the lengths to which powerful forces will go to maintain the status quo.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Common Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
