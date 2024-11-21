Author Naomi Carmelo Hernandez’s New Book, “Project Goshen and the Garden of Eden: Under a New Covenant Lens,” is Designed to Help Readers Navigate the Challenges of Life

Recent release “Project Goshen and the Garden of Eden: Under a New Covenant Lens” from Covenant Books author Naomi Carmelo Hernandez is a faith-based memoir that draws from the author’s experiences to deliver the tools and lessons required for readers to overcome the many challenges and roadblocks they may face in their own lives.