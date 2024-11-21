Author Naomi Carmelo Hernandez’s New Book, “Project Goshen and the Garden of Eden: Under a New Covenant Lens,” is Designed to Help Readers Navigate the Challenges of Life
Recent release “Project Goshen and the Garden of Eden: Under a New Covenant Lens” from Covenant Books author Naomi Carmelo Hernandez is a faith-based memoir that draws from the author’s experiences to deliver the tools and lessons required for readers to overcome the many challenges and roadblocks they may face in their own lives.
Dahlonega, GA, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Naomi Carmelo Hernandez, a mother, wife, entrepreneur, author, and mission volunteer who builds e-courses based on her life experience, has completed her new book, “Project Goshen and the Garden of Eden: Under a New Covenant Lens”: a compelling exploration of the author’s life journey that aims to help readers identify how they can face whatever struggles life may present through their faith in the Lord.
“The world is currently in a state of panic,” writes Hernandez. “I am to share my experiences across various levels of faith, emphasizing the importance of finding supportive comfort and safe havens and seeking guidance from knowledgeable individuals spiritually like myself. My goal is to use my experiences to assist others in overcoming challenges, offering valuable teachings to help them navigate the complexities of life through my experiences and studies.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Naomi Carmelo Hernandez’s new book will transport readers as they discover the author’s own challenges she has faced, and how her upbringing and faith in God have provided her with the strength to forge ahead through it all. Serving as both a memoir and self-help guide, “Project Goshen and the Garden of Eden” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “Project Goshen and the Garden of Eden: Under a New Covenant Lens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The world is currently in a state of panic,” writes Hernandez. “I am to share my experiences across various levels of faith, emphasizing the importance of finding supportive comfort and safe havens and seeking guidance from knowledgeable individuals spiritually like myself. My goal is to use my experiences to assist others in overcoming challenges, offering valuable teachings to help them navigate the complexities of life through my experiences and studies.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Naomi Carmelo Hernandez’s new book will transport readers as they discover the author’s own challenges she has faced, and how her upbringing and faith in God have provided her with the strength to forge ahead through it all. Serving as both a memoir and self-help guide, “Project Goshen and the Garden of Eden” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “Project Goshen and the Garden of Eden: Under a New Covenant Lens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories