Author Pastor Ronald Grant’s New Book, “The Voice of his Blood: Spiritual Guidebook,” Offers Transformative Insights to Combat Spiritual Deception in Today’s World

Recent release “The Voice of his Blood: Spiritual Guidebook” from Covenant Books author Pastor Ronald Grant highlights the dangers of deception and passivity, providing essential tools for Christians seeking deliverance from spiritual bondage. This guidebook emphasizes the importance of active faith and discernment in overcoming the enemy's tactics to reclaim freedom through Christ.