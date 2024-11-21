Author Pastor Ronald Grant’s New Book, “The Voice of his Blood: Spiritual Guidebook,” Offers Transformative Insights to Combat Spiritual Deception in Today’s World
Recent release “The Voice of his Blood: Spiritual Guidebook” from Covenant Books author Pastor Ronald Grant highlights the dangers of deception and passivity, providing essential tools for Christians seeking deliverance from spiritual bondage. This guidebook emphasizes the importance of active faith and discernment in overcoming the enemy's tactics to reclaim freedom through Christ.
Plano, TX, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Ronald Grant, an anointed, licensed, and ordained minister who has the call of God in his life to help others, has completed his new book, “The Voice of his Blood: Spiritual Guidebook”: a profound resource designed to equip Christians with the understanding and tools necessary for spiritual deliverance.
“The opening of the eyes of our understanding and spiritual knowledge of the truth of God’s Word is absolutely necessary for deliverance from the spirit of deception,” shares Pastor Grant.
“Without the opening of the eyes of our spiritual understanding, freedom is impossible. Satan can actually overcome us and bring us into bondage even when we believe God by faith if we do not exert action in the spiritual realm. When you have discerned the deception of the enemy and recognized the conversations of the enemy within the mind and wills of the flesh (that of physical impulse), you will begin to gain ground on the enemy of your soul.
“Deception unlatches the gate for evil spirits to come in; passivity provides a place for them to stay. This combination of deception and passivity equals entrenchment of the soul (mind, will, emotions). The common factor for entrenchment is the inactivity of your own God-given free will.
“We as Christians in our ignorance have been deceived by the powers of the darkness and have fulfilled the conditions for the enemy to work in our lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pastor Ronald Grant’s new book serves as a beacon of hope, shedding light on the essential truths of God’s Word that are vital for spiritual warfare. As Christians face increasing challenges in their faith journeys, “The Voice of His Blood” offers a timely reminder of the power of active faith, urging readers to resist ignorance and embrace the transformative knowledge that comes from deepening their understanding of Scripture.
Readers can purchase “The Voice of his Blood: Spiritual Guidebook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
