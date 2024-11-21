Angela Arias’s New Book, "Half A Century Ago," is a Compelling Read That Chronicles the Resilience of Family Love in Overcoming Challenges in 1970s Bronx
Schenectady, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Angela Arias, who holds a doctorate in education and worked as an educator for nearly thirty-five years, has completed her most recent book, “Half A Century Ago”: a captivating memoir that recounts the author’s experiences coming of age in the Bronx, New York, during the vibrant yet challenging decade of the 1970s.
Upon receiving her bachelor’s degree from Wellesley College, author Angela Arias attended the State University of New York at Buffalo, where she received a master’s degree. The author obtained her doctorate in education from Walden University, after which she worked as a high school educator for thirty-four years before retiring in 2020. In her spare time, Dr. Arias mentors college and doctoral students to assist in their career and personal development. During the pandemic, she moved upstate New York to be close to her daughter, Elena, where she enjoys reading, writing, cooking, and being close to nature.
In “Half a Century Ago,” readers are transported back to the Bronx during the 1970s, where they’ll discover how family love provided the foundation to overcome the challenges faced by language and cultural barriers, poverty and social inequities, all while remaining steadfastly focused on positive outcomes. After telling these stories to students in her classroom over the years, Dr. Arias now wishes to share those tales to a larger audience of young immigrants who struggle to overcome adversity and hope for a brighter future.
Published by Fulton Books, Angela Arias’s book presents an engaging blend of nostalgia and empowerment, as Dr. Arias’s insights into the power of familial bonds and the importance of maintaining a positive outlook serve as invaluable lessons for anyone seeking to overcome their circumstances. Deeply personal and candid, this heartfelt memoir is an essential read for those interested in understanding the immigrant experience and the power of resilience in the face of adversity.
With its compelling narrative and universal themes, “Half A Century Ago” aims to inspire readers from all walks of life to embrace their own stories and find strength in their journeys.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Half A Century Ago” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
