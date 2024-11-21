Raana Sami’s New Book, "Gems of the Valley," Follows a Group of Four Young Women on a Mission to Showcase Their Heritage While Confronting Unexpected Dangers
New York, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Raana Sami, a doctor by degree with a military background, has completed her most recent book, “Gems of the Valley”: a captivating novel set against the backdrop of Kunar Valley, Pakistan, that centers around sisters Gul and Palwasha, their cousin Zarmeena, and their friend Najeeb as they work together to stop a ring of smugglers that threaten an upcoming cultural show.
Born and bred in the picturesque northern parts of Pakistan, Dr. Raana Sami’s formative years as a military brat instilled in her a love for adventure and an appreciation for diverse landscapes. As someone who loves working with kids, Dr. Raana has found an alternate career path in teaching science and literature to middle and high school kids. Currently settled in the diverse city of Houston, Texas, with her lovely family, Dr. Raana finds joy and solace in the realms of painting and poetry when she’s not working.
“In the breathtaking heights of Kunar Valley, Pakistan, excitement brews as the world’s highest polo ground prepares to host its first international match after years of turmoil,” writes Dr. Raana. “Tourists and dignitaries from around the world are going to flood into the valley, and three bright young women plan to seize the moment. Identical twins Gul and Palwasha, along with their spirited cousin Zarmeena, embark on a mission to represent the valley on their own terms, designing beautifully stunning outfits for the upcoming cultural show.
“But as the valley bustles with anticipation, a dark shadow looms. A cunning smuggling ring pilots to use the grand event as a cover for their operations. Unwittingly drawn into this perilous scheme, the sisters, their cousin, and their friend Najeeb must summon their bravery to thwart the criminals. Their seemingly unshakeable bond is tested as they traverse a web of secrets, confront mounting dangers, and fight to protect their home.”
Published by Fulton Books, Raana Sami’s book is a thrilling young adult adventure that masterfully blends the vibrance of Kunar Valley with the heart-pounding suspense of a high-stakes mystery. Through setting her novel against the grand Himalayan range in the northern belt of Pakistan, Dr. Raana hopes to take her readers on an exhilarating journey, weaving tales of nonstop action that will captivate their imagination and leave them on the edge of their seats.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Gems of the Valley” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
