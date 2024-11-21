Deanna Bain’s Newly Released “A Lifetime: Stories That Touch Your Heart” is a Heartfelt Collection of Personal Reflections and Life Lessons
“A Lifetime: Stories That Touch Your Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deanna Bain is an intimate collection of stories reflecting on life’s challenges, love, family, and faith, offering readers a touching reminder of the beauty found in everyday moments and personal growth.
New York, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Lifetime: Stories That Touch Your Heart,” a touching collection of personal stories, is the creation of published author, Deanna Bain.
Deanna was a loving, giving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved watching sports, baking her famous kolaches, playing cards, and doting on her grandchildren and, later, her great-grandchildren. She married her high school sweetheart and celebrated fifty-six years of marriage before her husband’s death. While raising four sons, she endured many Little League and football games, wrestling matches, Scouting awards ceremonies, camping and snowmobile trips, and other escapades of her boys while always encouraging them to realize their dreams and pursue their passions. She was known for spinning a tale and enjoyed recollecting all the life’s lessons she had experienced. While she died before she could finish this book, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will continue to cherish the memories of time spent together.
Bain shares, “This book began as a collection of Post-it notes, three-by-five cards, scraps of paper, and napkins with memories from a life of hardship, pain, love, joy, forgiveness, and salvation that had been accumulating in a box.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, these stories came to life in the form of a book during a time of isolation that many endured but few converted into such a positive outcome.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deanna Bain’s new book captures the essence of a life well-lived and offers readers a window into the joys and sorrows of family, perseverance, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “A Lifetime: Stories That Touch Your Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Lifetime: Stories That Touch Your Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
