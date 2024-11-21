Dr. Curtis Sartor, Jr.’s Newly Released "First Fruits Revisited" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Life Through the Lens of Poetry and Personal Reflection

“First Fruits Revisited: An Autobiography of Poetry and Observations in God’s Orchards” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Curtis Sartor, Jr. is a poignant collection that delves into the author’s life experiences, revealing the complexities of identity, spirituality, and the African American journey.