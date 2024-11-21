Dr. Curtis Sartor, Jr.’s Newly Released "First Fruits Revisited" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Life Through the Lens of Poetry and Personal Reflection
“First Fruits Revisited: An Autobiography of Poetry and Observations in God’s Orchards” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Curtis Sartor, Jr. is a poignant collection that delves into the author’s life experiences, revealing the complexities of identity, spirituality, and the African American journey.
Elgin, IL, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “First Fruits Revisited: An Autobiography of Poetry and Observations in God’s Orchards,” a deeply introspective work that marries autobiography with poetic expression, is the creation of published author, Dr. Curtis Sartor, Jr.
Dr. Sartor shares, “This book is written as a poetic autobiography of my life experiences and has been one of the most transparent and revealing books that I have ever written. It exposes my deepest experiences, secrets, feelings, thoughts, and emotions. If you read the poems very thoroughly, they reflect my character through word choices, rhythm, and the different styles of poems used; the reader will be able to see the heart of the author. The poems were written to cause the reader to think, feel, and reflect on common, lived experiences of African Americans and what other underrepresented populations have shared and endured.
“Additionally, my journey as a baby boomer, who has embraced Jesus Christ, can also be heard in the poems. Themes of art, architecture, social justice, identity development, music, love, and spirituality can be traced throughout the poems as they are a significant part of my life. Finally, I don’t want this book to be seen as a conclusion or the end to a life but the beginning or at least a transition to another episode in my life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Curtis Sartor, Jr.’s new book invites readers to engage with the profound themes of personal growth, cultural heritage, and spiritual exploration.
Consumers can purchase “First Fruits Revisited: An Autobiography of Poetry and Observations in God’s Orchards” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “First Fruits Revisited: An Autobiography of Poetry and Observations in God’s Orchards,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
