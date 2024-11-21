Lucy Footman Hunter’s Newly Released "Jesus First" is a Heartfelt and Encouraging Guide to Living a Christ-Centered Life
“Jesus First” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lucy Footman Hunter is an inspiring exploration of the role of faith, the Holy Spirit, and Christian teachings in overcoming life's challenges and making God-centered decisions.
Bainbridge, GA, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus First”: an insightful and faith-driven book that emphasizes the importance of placing Christ at the center of one’s life. “Jesus First” is the creation of published author, Lucy Footman Hunter.
Hunter shares, “The acceptance of the invitation of Jesus Christ is the beginning. The gift of the Holy Spirit gives power—the power to love and obey God and to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit will lead and guide us in the decisions we make. The struggle between faith and flesh can be hard, but with the Holy Spirit, we can make the right decisions. When we are faced with temptation, we can pray to God for guidance. In today’s society, we can see almost anything on television and social media. With the help of the Holy Spirit, we can resist the temptation to engage in sinful behavior. It’s a matter of choice. I sincerely hope these biblical truths will help you live a rewarding Christian life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lucy Footman Hunter’s new book highlights the power of faith and the Holy Spirit in helping believers navigate the challenges of modern life while staying true to Christ's teachings.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus First” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus First,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories