Cynthia Yarbrough’s Newly Released "God’s People Work Together" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Divine Unity and Purpose
“God’s People Work Together” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia Yarbrough is an inspiring reflection on God’s healing power, the importance of collaboration, and the interconnectedness of all creation.
Kingfisher, OK, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God’s People Work Together”: a heartfelt exploration of divine unity and the collective role of humanity in fulfilling God’s purpose. “God’s People Work Together” is the creation of published author, Cynthia Yarbrough, was born and raised in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. Her family has lived here for over one hundred years. Her great grandfather and great grandmother moved here after the Land Rush of April 22, 1889, of which her son was born over one hundred years later on April 22, 1993. Her father was in the armed forces, and she later followed in his footsteps by joining in the army where she met her sons’ father. She has been writing since she was a child where she got first place in her school’s literary challenge. She hopes to continue writing for the Lord as much as she can.
Yarbrough shares, “This is about God Almighty’s healing words, actions, and prayers for this world and all the worlds he has created. God is a good and faithful God. We are his good and faithful people; animals and even the small atoms are his creations. I just pray that he continues to bless us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Yarbrough’s new book delves into the themes of divine guidance, the power of prayer, and the unity of God’s people, encouraging readers to recognize and embrace their role in the divine plan.
Consumers can purchase “God’s People Work Together” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s People Work Together,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
