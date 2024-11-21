Joseph Burge’s newly released “A Christian Engineer’s Wide Path” is an inspiring message for upcoming generations
“A Christian Engineer’s Wide Path” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Burge is a captivating memoir that chronicles the incredible life of the author, who, at almost ninety years old, reflects on a journey marked by a successful engineering career, close family bonds, and a deep commitment to Christian values.
Jupiter, FL, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Christian Engineer’s Wide Path”: a journey of inspiration and faith. “A Christian Engineer’s Wide Path” is the creation of published author, Joseph Burge.
Burge shares, “In less than three months, I will be ninety years old. Because of my excellent health, the only long-term prescribed medication I have ever taken is eye drops. My dear wife and I raised four great children, and I have impressive engineering career credentials and extensive private pilot experience. Ironically, I narrowly missed becoming an MD. I also narrowly missed becoming the first man on the moon. Read this book. It tells how my moon miss was by two centimeters.
“This is my third published pro-Christian book. The following are my motivations for writing all three of these books. For book one, I wanted to tell the world about my lovely wife of sixty-two and a half years, Jane. For book two, I express my engineering experience in rocket engines and how very expansive space travel can be. For book three, I express three points of view. First, how critical Christian life motivations are from youth on. Second, I talk about Lady Jane and my delight in our lovely Australian friends and their wonderful nation. Third, I discuss the issues of being a Christian and dealing with non-Christians.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Burge’s new book is a testament to the resilience of faith, the importance of family, and the extraordinary experiences that define a life.
Consumers can purchase “A Christian Engineer’s Wide Path” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Christian Engineer’s Wide Path,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Burge shares, “In less than three months, I will be ninety years old. Because of my excellent health, the only long-term prescribed medication I have ever taken is eye drops. My dear wife and I raised four great children, and I have impressive engineering career credentials and extensive private pilot experience. Ironically, I narrowly missed becoming an MD. I also narrowly missed becoming the first man on the moon. Read this book. It tells how my moon miss was by two centimeters.
“This is my third published pro-Christian book. The following are my motivations for writing all three of these books. For book one, I wanted to tell the world about my lovely wife of sixty-two and a half years, Jane. For book two, I express my engineering experience in rocket engines and how very expansive space travel can be. For book three, I express three points of view. First, how critical Christian life motivations are from youth on. Second, I talk about Lady Jane and my delight in our lovely Australian friends and their wonderful nation. Third, I discuss the issues of being a Christian and dealing with non-Christians.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Burge’s new book is a testament to the resilience of faith, the importance of family, and the extraordinary experiences that define a life.
Consumers can purchase “A Christian Engineer’s Wide Path” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Christian Engineer’s Wide Path,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories