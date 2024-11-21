E. B. Angel’s Newly Released "Gratitude" is a Heartwarming and Uplifting Story for Children
“Gratitude” from Christian Faith Publishing author E. B. Angel is a delightful and inspiring children’s book that emphasizes the importance of gratitude and appreciation through engaging storytelling and biblical teachings.
New York, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Gratitude,” a fun and educational reading experience, is the creation of published author, E. B. Angel.
E. B. Angel shares, “Gratitude is a story about a day in the life of Ellie. In this story, Ellie’s cousin, Perri, and her best friend, Kynzyl, are introduced. The three of them have a wonderful day and realize how much they have to be grateful for. Bible verses are used to reinforce the importance of being grateful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. B. Angel’s new book is an engaging and educational tale that helps young readers understand and appreciate the value of gratitude through relatable characters and meaningful lessons.
Consumers can purchase “Gratitude” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gratitude,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
