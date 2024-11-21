JL Sterling’s Newly Released "Try Not To Forget" is a Heartwarming and Thought-Provoking Tale of Redemption and Resilience
“Try Not To Forget” from Christian Faith Publishing author JL Sterling is a captivating and emotional journey that explores themes of second chances, the power of music, and the challenges of dealing with Alzheimer's and Dementia. It tells the story of a once-famous rock star who must navigate a life-altering transition in a nursing home while discovering the unexpected ways in which people can connect and heal.
New York, NY, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Try Not To Forget”: an inspiring story of a rock star’s journey through unexpected challenges, personal growth, and redemption. “Try Not To Forget” is the creation of published author, JL Sterling, a dedicated husband and father who served in the military before working as a contractor and opening his own business.
Sterling shares, “Rick Logan was a long time rock and roll star or more of a twinkle at this stage in his career. His venues may have diminished, but his dedication and enthusiasm were still as strong as ever. He had just finished a gig in a casino in Tennessee and was on his way to North Carolina in a borrowed 1964 Ferrari 250 LM, when he had a run in with the local law. He was sentenced to thirty days of community service and became a ward of the Mountain Pines Nursing Home.
“Evelyn Burton was the director of the Mountain Pines Nursing Home Alzheimer's Facility. She was very excited about having an in-house rock star to perform and help with the production of her annual Christmas Pageant. It was her recommendation that Rick Logan be placed under her supervision.
“Rita Beckwith was Evelyn's head nurse. She did not share Evelyn's optimism nor her enthusiasm. Actually, she thought Evelyn was delusional. She failed to see how an egomaniac with no concept of Alzheimer's or Dementia could be anything but a disaster. She was quite sure Evelyn could not rehabilitate Rick Logan and found the whole thing very menacing.
“Everything in this story actually happened.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JL Sterling’s new book is a touching and insightful exploration of memory, music, and the human connection.
Consumers can purchase “Try Not To Forget” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Try Not To Forget,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
