Lisa Camacho’s Newly Released “From the Eyes of Egypt: An Artistic Reflection” is a Captivating Exploration of Culture, Faith, and Artistic Connection
“From the Eyes of Egypt: An Artistic Reflection” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Camacho is a profound exploration of the rich culture and traditions of Egypt, told through the lens of faith, art, and a powerful soul connection between two individuals from different worlds.
Winter Park, FL, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “From the Eyes of Egypt: An Artistic Reflection”: an inspiring and visually compelling journey that weaves together the lives of two people united through their love of God and art. “From the Eyes of Egypt: An Artistic Reflection” is the creation of published author, Lisa Camacho, who lives in Winter Park, Florida, with her devoted family. She is a medical social worker and minister to patients and families that are facing end-of-life issues. Her passion is seeking God, loving all of creation, and pursues providing inspiration to others.
Camacho shares, “The fascinating world of Egypt comes alive as two people join destinies through the power of God and art! This book reveals the culture, traditions, religion, and beliefs of this beautiful country through the artwork of Karim Emad. His artwork provides insight of modern-day Egypt, impacting the life of the author in ways that creates inspiration in her life. It is truly a story of love, hope, and artistic reflection as these two people from different worldviews discover God’s perspective and purpose. They discover through the power of communication that soul connections are a gift that have no space, distance, and time. The journey is most intriguing for both the artist and the author as it is experienced from the eyes of Egypt!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Camacho’s new book offers readers a thought-provoking and heartwarming look at the intersection of faith, art, and culture.
Consumers can purchase “From the Eyes of Egypt: An Artistic Reflection” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Eyes of Egypt: An Artistic Reflection,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
