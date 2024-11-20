High-Performance. Cost-Efficient. Sustainable – Board Materials & Close Contour Pastes for the Construction Industry
RAMPF presents polyurethane and epoxy systems for the manufacture of first-class master models at Totally Concrete I Big Five Global in Dubai.
Grafenberg, Germany, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Advanced Polymers is presenting polyurethane board materials and epoxy pastes for the manufacture of master molds with outstanding surface quality and excellent dimensional stability at Totally Concrete I Big Five Global from November 26 to 29 in Dubai – Hall 3 / Booth SS3 E62.
Key Messages
1. RAMPF Advanced Polymers is presenting high-performance board materials and Close Contour Pastes for the construction industry at Totally Concrete I Big Five in Dubai.
2. Polyurethane board materials and epoxy pastes of the RAKU® TOOL brand are used to manufacture master molds with outstanding surface quality and excellent dimensional stability.
3. Recycled raw materials and near-contour molds reduce the ecological footprint in model and mold making.
Sustainable products made in Germany – RAKU® TOOL board materials and close contour pastes from RAMPF Advanced Polymers improve the ecological footprint of the construction industry:
> RAKU® TOOL board materials contain up to 30 percent raw material components from chemical recycling. Up to 50 percent of in-house production waste is recycled through a proprietary recycling process.
> The close contour application of RAKU® TOOL epoxy pastes significantly reduces material consumption, milling and finishing effort, as well as the amount of production waste.
RAKU® TOOL Modeling Boards
The semi-finished products – prefabricated rectangular polyurethane blocks – can be bonded to any shape and in almost any size. Customized RAKU® TOOL adhesives are available in a range of hardness levels and colors. Model-making materials are efficiently milled using CNC machines, while some boards are also suitable for manual processing.
Trade show highlight – RAKU® TOOL MB-0670
Properties:
> Fine surface structure
> Excellent milling characteristics
> Easy to seal and varnish
> Good edge stability
Applications:
> Master models
> Architectural models
RAKU® TOOL Close Contour Pastes
The innovative two-component epoxy systems are applied to near-contour substructures using mixing and dispensing systems, either manually or with a CNC machine. Compatible with a wide range of substructures – including RAKU® TOOL styling block SB-0080 and EPS – Close Contour Pastes cure quickly at room temperature before milling according to CAD data.
Trade show highlight – RAKU® TOOL CP-6083 R/ CP-6084 H
Properties:
> Good edge strength
> Excellent milling properties
> Low exothermic
> Layer thickness 25mm without slump on vertical surfaces
Applications:
> Large-scale models
> Wind turbine blade models
Visit RAMPF Advanced Polymers at Totally Concrete I Big Five Global from November 26 to 29 in Dubai – Hall 3 / Booth SS3 E62.
