High-Performance. Cost-Efficient. Sustainable – Board Materials & Close Contour Pastes for the Construction Industry

Grafenberg, Germany, November 20, 2024 --( PR.com )-- RAMPF Advanced Polymers is presenting polyurethane board materials and epoxy pastes for the manufacture of master molds with outstanding surface quality and excellent dimensional stability at Totally Concrete I Big Five Global from November 26 to 29 in Dubai – Hall 3 / Booth SS3 E62.Key Messages1. RAMPF Advanced Polymers is presenting high-performance board materials and Close Contour Pastes for the construction industry at Totally Concrete I Big Five in Dubai.2. Polyurethane board materials and epoxy pastes of the RAKU® TOOL brand are used to manufacture master molds with outstanding surface quality and excellent dimensional stability.3. Recycled raw materials and near-contour molds reduce the ecological footprint in model and mold making.Sustainable products made in Germany – RAKU® TOOL board materials and close contour pastes from RAMPF Advanced Polymers improve the ecological footprint of the construction industry:> RAKU® TOOL board materials contain up to 30 percent raw material components from chemical recycling. Up to 50 percent of in-house production waste is recycled through a proprietary recycling process.> The close contour application of RAKU® TOOL epoxy pastes significantly reduces material consumption, milling and finishing effort, as well as the amount of production waste.RAKU® TOOL Modeling BoardsThe semi-finished products – prefabricated rectangular polyurethane blocks – can be bonded to any shape and in almost any size. Customized RAKU® TOOL adhesives are available in a range of hardness levels and colors. Model-making materials are efficiently milled using CNC machines, while some boards are also suitable for manual processing.Trade show highlight – RAKU® TOOL MB-0670Properties:> Fine surface structure> Excellent milling characteristics> Easy to seal and varnish> Good edge stabilityApplications:> Master models> Architectural modelsRAKU® TOOL Close Contour PastesThe innovative two-component epoxy systems are applied to near-contour substructures using mixing and dispensing systems, either manually or with a CNC machine. Compatible with a wide range of substructures – including RAKU® TOOL styling block SB-0080 and EPS – Close Contour Pastes cure quickly at room temperature before milling according to CAD data.Trade show highlight – RAKU® TOOL CP-6083 R/ CP-6084 HProperties:> Good edge strength> Excellent milling properties> Low exothermic> Layer thickness 25mm without slump on vertical surfacesApplications:> Large-scale models> Wind turbine blade modelsVisit RAMPF Advanced Polymers at Totally Concrete I Big Five Global from November 26 to 29 in Dubai – Hall 3 / Booth SS3 E62.