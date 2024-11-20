Press Releases>Real Estate>Construction & Building>RAMPF>

High-Performance. Cost-Efficient. Sustainable – Board Materials & Close Contour Pastes for the Construction Industry

RAMPF presents polyurethane and epoxy systems for the manufacture of first-class master models at Totally Concrete I Big Five Global in Dubai.

Grafenberg, Germany, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Advanced Polymers is presenting polyurethane board materials and epoxy pastes for the manufacture of master molds with outstanding surface quality and excellent dimensional stability at Totally Concrete I Big Five Global from November 26 to 29 in Dubai – Hall 3 / Booth SS3 E62.

Key Messages

1. RAMPF Advanced Polymers is presenting high-performance board materials and Close Contour Pastes for the construction industry at Totally Concrete I Big Five in Dubai.

2. Polyurethane board materials and epoxy pastes of the RAKU® TOOL brand are used to manufacture master molds with outstanding surface quality and excellent dimensional stability.

3. Recycled raw materials and near-contour molds reduce the ecological footprint in model and mold making.

Sustainable products made in Germany – RAKU® TOOL board materials and close contour pastes from RAMPF Advanced Polymers improve the ecological footprint of the construction industry:

> RAKU® TOOL board materials contain up to 30 percent raw material components from chemical recycling. Up to 50 percent of in-house production waste is recycled through a proprietary recycling process.

> The close contour application of RAKU® TOOL epoxy pastes significantly reduces material consumption, milling and finishing effort, as well as the amount of production waste.

RAKU® TOOL Modeling Boards

The semi-finished products – prefabricated rectangular polyurethane blocks – can be bonded to any shape and in almost any size. Customized RAKU® TOOL adhesives are available in a range of hardness levels and colors. Model-making materials are efficiently milled using CNC machines, while some boards are also suitable for manual processing.

Trade show highlight – RAKU® TOOL MB-0670

Properties:

> Fine surface structure

> Excellent milling characteristics

> Easy to seal and varnish

> Good edge stability

Applications:

> Master models

> Architectural models

RAKU® TOOL Close Contour Pastes

The innovative two-component epoxy systems are applied to near-contour substructures using mixing and dispensing systems, either manually or with a CNC machine. Compatible with a wide range of substructures – including RAKU® TOOL styling block SB-0080 and EPS – Close Contour Pastes cure quickly at room temperature before milling according to CAD data.

Trade show highlight – RAKU® TOOL CP-6083 R/ CP-6084 H

Properties:

> Good edge strength

> Excellent milling properties

> Low exothermic

> Layer thickness 25mm without slump on vertical surfaces

Applications:

> Large-scale models

> Wind turbine blade models

Visit RAMPF Advanced Polymers at Totally Concrete I Big Five Global from November 26 to 29 in Dubai – Hall 3 / Booth SS3 E62.
Contact
RAMPF Group
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
ContactContact
Categories