AI Agent-Driven Unified Intelligence Platform for Freelancers Emerges from Stealth Mode
Miami, FL, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Firesight Inc., co-founded by Tom Ashley and Lindsay Gray in February 2023, has emerged from stealth mode after 21 months of development. Launching its invite-only alpha, the company unveils an AI Agent-driven Unified Intelligence Platform, purpose-built for freelancers, independent professionals, and entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of modern work.
Firesight is more than just a platform - it's a culture brand at the forefront of a change in generational thinking in how work is approached. "By aligning with the changing attitudes toward work, Firesight can truly start to align with the customer and their specific needs," said co-founder Lindsay Gray.
Firesight is addressing two critical challenges: information chaos and the workforce disruption caused by AI-driven automation.
In a world flooded with information, professionals are content-rich but time-poor, constantly battling to filter, synthesize, and focus. Firesight’s AI agent swarms deliver clarity by transforming overwhelming data streams into actionable insights, enabling users to take control of their time and decisions.
Simultaneously, as AI continues to reshape cognitive labor and displace millions globally, Firesight provides independent professionals with tools to strengthen, grow and thrive amidst economic and technological shifts. Firesight turns AI from a threat into an advantage, equipping users to adapt, compete, and excel in the fast-changing professional landscape.
“Our mission is to redefine how people interact with information,” said co-founder Lindsay Gray. “Firesight is not just about solving problems; it’s about fostering a movement where professionals reclaim their time and focus.”
The invite-only alpha marks the first step in Firesight’s mission to transform knowledge work for independent professionals. Early adopters are invited to experience this new paradigm while contributing to the platform’s evolution.
Firesight is more than just a platform - it's a culture brand at the forefront of a change in generational thinking in how work is approached. "By aligning with the changing attitudes toward work, Firesight can truly start to align with the customer and their specific needs," said co-founder Lindsay Gray.
Firesight is addressing two critical challenges: information chaos and the workforce disruption caused by AI-driven automation.
In a world flooded with information, professionals are content-rich but time-poor, constantly battling to filter, synthesize, and focus. Firesight’s AI agent swarms deliver clarity by transforming overwhelming data streams into actionable insights, enabling users to take control of their time and decisions.
Simultaneously, as AI continues to reshape cognitive labor and displace millions globally, Firesight provides independent professionals with tools to strengthen, grow and thrive amidst economic and technological shifts. Firesight turns AI from a threat into an advantage, equipping users to adapt, compete, and excel in the fast-changing professional landscape.
“Our mission is to redefine how people interact with information,” said co-founder Lindsay Gray. “Firesight is not just about solving problems; it’s about fostering a movement where professionals reclaim their time and focus.”
The invite-only alpha marks the first step in Firesight’s mission to transform knowledge work for independent professionals. Early adopters are invited to experience this new paradigm while contributing to the platform’s evolution.
Contact
Firesight Inc.Contact
Lindsay Gray
+61435783910
firesight.ai
Lindsay Gray
+61435783910
firesight.ai
Categories