Loveforce International Releases a "Story Time" with a "Whole Lotta Shakin’"
Santa Clarita, CA, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 22, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is entitled “There’s A Whole Lotta Shakin’.” Another is entitled “Story Time.”
The first of two new Digital Music Singles being released is by Billy Ray Charles. It is entitled “There’s A Whole Lotta Shakin’.“ It is an Indie Southern-Soul, Soul song that has shades of Retro Soul. Lyrically it's about contacting people for a popular social gathering. It's meant to be a fun song to listen to.
The second Digital Music Single being released is by The Loveforce Collective. It is entitled "Story Time." It is an Indie, Smooth, and Funky Jazz Instrumental. The Funk is created by the steady, simmering, interplay between the electric bass and drums. The electric guitar is played in a style reminiscent of George Benson. The melody line is highlighted by periodic, interspersed, instrumental flourishes that are meant to take the listener in brief, exciting, new, musical directions before returning to the main melody.
“We are releasing two strong songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “To help get people in the mood for the holiday season,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
