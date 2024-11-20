Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers" In-Person with Dr. Temple Grandin in Salt Lake City, UT, on December 17, 2024
While this conference is not specific to autism, it is fascinating to learn what Temple has been able to do for the world of animal welfare and agriculture with her unique autistic brain. Dr. Grandin's professional training as a scientist and her life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science.
Salt Lake City, UT, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Come spend an evening with Dr. Temple Grandin. Temple is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50 + years of experience in observing animals will shine through in this conference, which shares the title of her highly acclaimed book: The Grandin Papers.
From raising a calf for FFA to designing livestock handling systems worldwide, you’ll benefit from over 50 years of expertise in the field of animal welfare.
Hear Dr. Temple Grandin discuss environmental enrichment for pigs, horse training techniques, and their perception of novel objects. Learn about effective stunning methods for cattle and pigs in meat plants, as well as the best practices for humanely preparing them for slaughter.
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
