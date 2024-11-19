The Rotary Club of Stamford Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary, Funds High School Food Pantry
The 100th anniversary of the Stamford Rotary Club helped to fund a student food pantry along with celebrating the organization's founding.
Stamford, CT, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Rotary Club of Stamford celebrated its 100th year in the city on October 29 at the Avon Theatre, raising $1,585 for an organization that provides food to students at a local public high school.
“We were so excited to not only be honoring our wonderful club but helping out our students, as well,” said club president Joseph Armah. “It was a double blessing.”
Close to 100 members and guests enjoyed finger foods and wine and watched “Mystic Pizza,” a movie filmed in Connecticut, then were treated to a talk by actress Ileana Douglas about her new book, “Connecticut in the Movies.”
The Interact Club at Stamford High School received the funds for its newly established Food and Care Closet, which was set up to provide food to students in need.
“The Rotary of Stamford is a great long-time organization of wonderful people, supporting many nonprofits in the community to help them with their challenges to fulfill their mission” said Peter H. Gistelinck, Executive Director at the Avon Theatre - Deborah & Chuck Royce Cinema Arts Center. “We at the Avon are part of that group and we are proud to partner with the Rotary of Stamford to help them fulfill their mission in the community through the art of cinema.”
“It was a wonderful evening and we are so proud to sponsor an event that helped the community and spread the word about what an outstanding organization the club is,” said Armah.
Contact
Joseph Armah
203-981-1193
stamfordrotary.com
