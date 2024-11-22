Author Robert Bauer’s New Book, "Hell's Torment," is a Powerful Novel Exposing the Hidden Agendas of Spiritual Leaders and Truths Kept Hidden from the World’s Faithful
Recent release “Hell's Torment” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Robert Bauer delves into the motivations of both historical and fictional religious figures, revealing the conflicts inherent in faith-based agendas. This compelling narrative uncovers secrets often hidden from the faithful, posing deeper questions about the nature of faith and the hidden forces at play.
Aztec, NM, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Bauer, an imaginative and out-of-the-box thinker and storyteller, has completed his new book, “Hell's Torment”: a fascinating tale that transports readers on a thought-provoking journey into the spiritual motivations of religious figures, blending together history and fiction to expose the ongoing conflict behind faith and the truths of reality.
“‘Hell’s Torment’ is a revelation into the spiritual motivations of religious figures, both historical and [fictional],” writes Bauer. “Where those faith-based agendas conflict is the story told. What is presented to the world by religion is not all the world gets. Oftentimes, there is much more hidden from the faithful. Uncovering the first secrets opens the door to deeper questions. Deeper questions penetrate the veil of secrecy. Those who would keep the secrets are not idle.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Robert Bauer’s enthralling tale is a powerful look at the contradictions found at the intersectionality of religion and reality, and the hidden truths kept from even the most faithful. Eye-opening and engaging, “Hell’s Torment” is a must-read for anyone interested in theology, philosophy, and the social implications of organized religions, promising to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Hell's Torment" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“‘Hell’s Torment’ is a revelation into the spiritual motivations of religious figures, both historical and [fictional],” writes Bauer. “Where those faith-based agendas conflict is the story told. What is presented to the world by religion is not all the world gets. Oftentimes, there is much more hidden from the faithful. Uncovering the first secrets opens the door to deeper questions. Deeper questions penetrate the veil of secrecy. Those who would keep the secrets are not idle.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Robert Bauer’s enthralling tale is a powerful look at the contradictions found at the intersectionality of religion and reality, and the hidden truths kept from even the most faithful. Eye-opening and engaging, “Hell’s Torment” is a must-read for anyone interested in theology, philosophy, and the social implications of organized religions, promising to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Hell's Torment" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories