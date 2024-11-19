Maria Livesay Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Greenwich, CT, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maria Livesay of Greenwich, Connecticut, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of cosmetology. Livesay will be included in the Fall 2024 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Maria Livesay
Livesay is the owner and operator of Maria Livesay Salon in Greenwich, Connecticut, established in 2007. Over the 18 years of its operation, the salon has built a loyal base of long-lasting repeat customers, thanks to Livesay's dedication to excellence and her personal touch. She attributes her success to maintaining a professional, positive, and passionate environment for her salon clients and team members.
In addition to owning the salon, Livesay is a master colorist and continues to serve clients “behind the chair.” With 30 years of experience specializing in hair color, she has worked at trade shows, been an educator, and made television appearances. She has also received awards for her business success and has been recognized as one of the top 100 salons nationwide.
Livesay holds a certification in cosmetology from Beauty Tech Academy and a paralegal certification from Katharine Gibbs College.
In her free time, Maria enjoys spending time with family, entertaining, and hiking.
For more information visit www.marialivesaysalon.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
