"Life Protection Bureau" is Live
Jungle Ethics Films releases its latest socially aware film.
Los Angeles, CA, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jungle Ethics Films has released their latest film, "Life Protection Bureau." It is a dystopian view of our immediate future, which has darkened with current political events.
Two agents from the Life Protection Bureau come to the house of Maria Parthenos to visit her daughter, Lilith. In surveilling Lilith's menstrual tracking app, they have determined she may be pregnant and perform a "wellness check." As young Lilith is threatened with being locked up in a prenatal ward to force birth, she runs to the bathroom and locks herself in with a knife. Things escalate as the agents call for backup, setting up a possible violent clash.
The film stars Abigail Johnson as Lilith, in a gut-wrenching performance. Emily Dane as her loyal protective mother, Maria, Michael Sorrells as an unsure Stearne and Mikos as the misogynistic and malevolent Matthew. Mikos is the writer/director and Emily Dane is the producer for Jungle Ethics Films.
Life Protection Bureau currently is streaming on YouTube and has received over 8k views.
The film can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyBAPUy
Electronic Press Kit: https://bit.ly/48Oudu0
Jungle Ethics Films is dedicated to independent film with social relevance and gravitas.
Jungle Ethics Films was formed in 2015 after several collaborations with fellow filmmakers. Emily Dane has joined the company as a producer in 2024 on the film, "Life Protection Bureau." The mission of Jungle Ethics Films is to bring to light everyday challenges in the form of film entertainment.
Contact
Jungle Ethics FilmsContact
Mikos Zavros
818-308-0963
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063768091300
