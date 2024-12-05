Local Jewelry Brand, Twenty-Eight Minna, Garners National Spotlight in CanvasRebel Magazine
Ankeny, IA, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local jewelry business Twenty-Eight Minna has achieved a significant milestone with its recent feature in CanvasRebel. Opened in March 2024 by Aminna Taylor, Twenty-Eight Minna has quickly become a go-to brand for women seeking elegant, versatile, and hypoallergenic jewelry designed for real life.
The feature in CanvasRebel brings national recognition to a brand rooted in the local community. “We started Twenty-Eight Minna to create jewelry that women, specifically moms, could feel good about wearing every day, and to see our mission resonating with such a large audience is incredibly humbling,” shared Taylor.
This recognition marks a pivotal moment for Twenty-Eight Minna as it expands its reach beyond the local market, connecting with women nationwide who value high-quality jewelry that complements their busy lifestyles.
“I just liked how wearing jewelry [makes] me feel and the confidence it [gives] me…[it is] a way for me to be ME – to showcase my personality and style as Aminna, not just as a mom or a wife.” -Aminna Taylor on why jewelry is so important and the reason she founded Twenty-Eight Minna.
Visit https://28minna.com/pages/about-us to learn more and shop the collection that’s making waves in the jewelry world.
The feature in CanvasRebel brings national recognition to a brand rooted in the local community. “We started Twenty-Eight Minna to create jewelry that women, specifically moms, could feel good about wearing every day, and to see our mission resonating with such a large audience is incredibly humbling,” shared Taylor.
This recognition marks a pivotal moment for Twenty-Eight Minna as it expands its reach beyond the local market, connecting with women nationwide who value high-quality jewelry that complements their busy lifestyles.
“I just liked how wearing jewelry [makes] me feel and the confidence it [gives] me…[it is] a way for me to be ME – to showcase my personality and style as Aminna, not just as a mom or a wife.” -Aminna Taylor on why jewelry is so important and the reason she founded Twenty-Eight Minna.
Visit https://28minna.com/pages/about-us to learn more and shop the collection that’s making waves in the jewelry world.
Contact
Twenty-Eight MinnaContact
Aminna Taylor
515-446-9028
www.28minna.com
instagram.com/28minna
Aminna Taylor
515-446-9028
www.28minna.com
instagram.com/28minna
Categories