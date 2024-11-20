AAEON Reimagines Its Flagship UP Board with the Introduction of the UP 710S
Wi-Fi support, serial communication, and a slimmer design make the UP 710S a modernized industrial board with deep ties to its origins.
Taipei, Taiwan, November 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON's UP brand (stock code: 6579), which began with the creation of the credit-card sized UP developer board almost a decade ago, has introduced the UP 710S, a modernized, slimline 85mm x 56mm single-board that retains the DNA of its iconic predecessor, but with the addition of new features and greater performance to reflect the technological advancements made over the years.
While the UP 710S retains the credit-card sized form factor of the original UP Board, AAEON has reduced the board’s height by 10mm in order to make the already compact board more suitable for deployment in space-constrained environments, with its height now measuring just 25.13mm. While such a design change would typically require a tradeoff in the form of a reduction in I/O options, but the UP 710S maintains key functions like GPIO, I2C, SPI, and COM that were previously attainable via a 40-pin HAT through dedicated wafers.
The UP 710S also introduces a number of new features that even the more recent boards built on the form factor lacked, such as Wi-Fi support. Eliminating the need for an additional carrier board, the UP 710S is equipped with an M.2 2230 E-Key slot, a design choice made based on feedback developers within the UP Community.
Along with Wi-Fi support, the UP 710S contains another ‘first’, being the first credit-card sized board the from the company to host a RS-232/422/485 connector, which offers flexible serial communication for industrial projects. Rounding off its I/O are three USB Type-A ports with USB 3.2 Gen 2 signal, a gigabit Ethernet port, and an HDMI output.
The board is available with a range of Intel® Processor N-series SoCs, including the increasingly popular Intel® Processor N97 and Intel® Processor N200, as well as 8GB of soldered LPDDR5 system memory and 128GB of eMMC for storage.
In terms of operating systems, the UP 710S offers a great deal of flexibility, supporting both Windows 10 and 11, Ubuntu 22.04 (LTS), as well as Yocto 5.1.
“The motivation behind the UP 710S was to show UP customers that we truly value their feedback and work hard to design our products according to their project needs, as is evident by the addition of Wi-Fi support and dedicated serial connectors,” said Irene Lin, Senior Product Manager at UP. “A lot has changed since the introduction of the original UP Board, but given the extraordinary impact it has had over the years, it felt right to remember the purpose of the very first UP Board, which was to inspire creativity and cooperation in the developer community.”
Pricing and ordering information are now available via AAEON’s online contact form, with the board also due to be available via the UP Shop in the coming days.
For detailed specifications, visit its product page on the official AAEON website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
