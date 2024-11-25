Author ANH Hawks’s New Book “Ruddy Star” is an Empowering Tale of Resistance That Follows One Girls’ Fight for Survival in a World Where Humans Are Oppressed by Fairies
Recent release “Ruddy Star” from Page Publishing author ANH Hawks is a gripping narrative that follows Annabeth, a young girl living in a world where humans live as slaves in service to fairies. Desperate to escape her enslavement, Annabeth must navigate a treacherous landscape as she grapples with the choice of fleeing for her own safety or staying to fight for her loved ones.
New York, NY, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ANH Hawks, who resides in Rexburg, Idaho, with her wonderful husband and is currently attending Brigham Young University–Idaho, has completed her new book “Ruddy Star”: a compelling fantasy novel tells the story of Annabeth, a human girl struggling with the decision to leave behind those she loves for freedom, or stay and fight for others.
“In a world where the seven fairy tribes dominate and humans serve as slaves, Annabeth, a human girl, fights for survival in the household of her slave-breeding masters,” writes Hawks. “Faced with the choice to save herself and run or stay to fight for her family and friends, will Annabeth overcome a plotting witch, a backstabbing pretender, and the solitude of newfound freedom? Or will she surrender to the ways of the world—despair, cruelty, and inequality?”
Published by Page Publishing, ANH Hawks’s captivating tale delves into deeper themes of hope, courage, and the importance of standing up against oppression. Readers will find themselves rooting for Annabeth as she embodies the struggle for justice and equality in a fantastical realm that mirrors real-world challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Ruddy Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
