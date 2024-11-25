Author ANH Hawks’s New Book “Ruddy Star” is an Empowering Tale of Resistance That Follows One Girls’ Fight for Survival in a World Where Humans Are Oppressed by Fairies

Recent release “Ruddy Star” from Page Publishing author ANH Hawks is a gripping narrative that follows Annabeth, a young girl living in a world where humans live as slaves in service to fairies. Desperate to escape her enslavement, Annabeth must navigate a treacherous landscape as she grapples with the choice of fleeing for her own safety or staying to fight for her loved ones.