Author Richard T.’s New Book “Living a Dream” is an Inspiring and Heartwarming Story of Family, Legacy, and the Enduring Magic That Baseball Has to Connect Generations

Recent release “Living a Dream” from Page Publishing author Richard T. is a touching story that follows Dominic Carelli, who plans to take his son DJ to his first baseball game. But when DJ discovers a mysterious object in his grandfather David’s office and asks about it, David is prompted to recount an incredible story from his past.