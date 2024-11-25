Author Richard T.’s New Book “Living a Dream” is an Inspiring and Heartwarming Story of Family, Legacy, and the Enduring Magic That Baseball Has to Connect Generations
Recent release “Living a Dream” from Page Publishing author Richard T. is a touching story that follows Dominic Carelli, who plans to take his son DJ to his first baseball game. But when DJ discovers a mysterious object in his grandfather David’s office and asks about it, David is prompted to recount an incredible story from his past.
New York, NY, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard T., who is married, has three children, and currently resides in Southern Louisiana, has completed his new book “Living a Dream”: a compelling novel that centers around a grandfather who, after being visited by his son and grandson on their way to a baseball game, begins to share his past and an incredible story of following one’s dreams unfolds.
“Dominic Carelli, in the long-standing tradition of fathers taking their sons to see their first baseball game, had planned on taking Dominic Jr (DJ) to his first baseball game,” writes Richard. “Dominic’s father, David, was going to provide them both with the tickets. Dominic, however, was hoping that along with the tickets, a slice of family history would be told firsthand from the only person who could tell it properly because he was the one who lived it. While in David’s office, his grandson holds up an object and asks a seemingly innocent question: ‘What’s this?’ After getting a little kick-start from his grandson, David takes them both on the most improbable story of a lifetime about living out a dream and making it a reality.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard T.’s riveting tale is a celebration of family connections, the importance of passing down stories, and the magic that comes from pursuing one’s dreams. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Living a Dream” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, encouraging them to reflect on their own family histories and the dreams they aspire to achieve.
