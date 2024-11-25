Authors Byron Ousey and Richard Constant’s New Book “Spinners: To The Edge And Beyond” Explores the High-Stakes World of Global Public Relations and Corporate Power
Recent release “Spinners: To The Edge And Beyond” from Page Publishing authors Byron Ousey and Richard Constant follows Robert Silke, a charismatic PR leader who must navigate high-stakes crises, betrayals, and corporate espionage. Set within the cutthroat world of international public relations, “Spinners” explores the dangerous intersection of business, politics, and media.
New York, NY, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Byron Ousey, who has worked in both journalism and public relations, and Richard Constant, who has built his career in the military, banking and communications, have completed their new book “Spinners: To The Edge And Beyond”: a fast-paced thriller set in the world of international communications consulting that offers an inside look into the complex, cutthroat world of modern public relations.
“Set in an international communications consulting firm, high-stakes challenges are tackled around the globe by an eclectic group of intelligent, creative people, led by their dashing leader, Robert Silke, and his mentor and partner, Oscar Keats,” share Ousey and Constant. “The team fights for their clients with advocacy, imagination, and tradecraft.
“Drama and intrigue unveil as they struggle with an industry crisis, an extortion trap, a kidnapping, a corporate sting, a bitter boardroom battle, an attack on a dam in Africa, the downfall of an over-powerful investor and how Chinese mind games influenced the 2020 US presidential election.
“How does Silke cope when he faces his own personal crises? First, his marriage comes under pressure. COVID-19 hits his firm’s revenues, threatening its survival. A trusted colleague betrays him. Will he lose the firm?”
Published by Page Publishing, Byron Ousey and Richard Constant’s enthralling tale is inspired by events in the mostly unregulated world of modern-day business communications, where fierce battles are won and lost by experts whose skill involves going to the edge and beyond. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Spinners” promises to be a gripping page turner, and celebrates the many business leaders, financiers, PR practitioners, and journalists whose talents keep the business world moving.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Spinners: To The Edge And Beyond” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Set in an international communications consulting firm, high-stakes challenges are tackled around the globe by an eclectic group of intelligent, creative people, led by their dashing leader, Robert Silke, and his mentor and partner, Oscar Keats,” share Ousey and Constant. “The team fights for their clients with advocacy, imagination, and tradecraft.
“Drama and intrigue unveil as they struggle with an industry crisis, an extortion trap, a kidnapping, a corporate sting, a bitter boardroom battle, an attack on a dam in Africa, the downfall of an over-powerful investor and how Chinese mind games influenced the 2020 US presidential election.
“How does Silke cope when he faces his own personal crises? First, his marriage comes under pressure. COVID-19 hits his firm’s revenues, threatening its survival. A trusted colleague betrays him. Will he lose the firm?”
Published by Page Publishing, Byron Ousey and Richard Constant’s enthralling tale is inspired by events in the mostly unregulated world of modern-day business communications, where fierce battles are won and lost by experts whose skill involves going to the edge and beyond. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Spinners” promises to be a gripping page turner, and celebrates the many business leaders, financiers, PR practitioners, and journalists whose talents keep the business world moving.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Spinners: To The Edge And Beyond” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories