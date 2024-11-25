Authors Byron Ousey and Richard Constant’s New Book “Spinners: To The Edge And Beyond” Explores the High-Stakes World of Global Public Relations and Corporate Power

Recent release “Spinners: To The Edge And Beyond” from Page Publishing authors Byron Ousey and Richard Constant follows Robert Silke, a charismatic PR leader who must navigate high-stakes crises, betrayals, and corporate espionage. Set within the cutthroat world of international public relations, “Spinners” explores the dangerous intersection of business, politics, and media.