Author Marilyn Laiken PhD’s New Book “Adult Educators' Resource Manual” is a Comprehensive Guide to Transformative Learning for Educators and Trainers
Recent release “Adult Educators' Resource Manual: A Guide for Classroom Course Instructors and Trainers” from Page Publishing author Marilyn Laiken PhD is an insightful manual that explores the art and science of adult learning, offering strategies to create transformative and impactful learning experiences.
New York, NY, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marilyn Laiken PhD, who holds a PhD in adult education and developing human resources from OISE, University of Toronto, has completed her new book “Adult Educators' Resource Manual: A Guide for Classroom Course Instructors and Trainers”: a fascinating guide offering readers a wealth of knowledge and strategies to help adult educators create transformative, learner-centered experiences that go beyond the classroom and drive lasting change in behavior and understanding.
“Adult Educators' Resource Manual” represents a compilation of the author's knowledge about teaching adults, from an almost fifty-year career in the field of adult education. It explores the art and science of training as a transformative learning process, exploring how educators can achieve a change in behavior that reaches beyond the classroom experience. The purpose is to help learners critically reflect on their behavior and underlying assumptions, providing an opportunity for these to be fully explored with others in a dialogic atmosphere.
“This manual outlines in detail the methods needed to create such an educational experience,” writes Dr. Laiken. “It begins with life before training, including pre-program preparation, designing a training program, and planning for how to create a positive learning environment.
“It then explores life during training, including understanding the adult learner, dealing with difficult situations and behavior, facilitating group dynamics in the classroom to create a transformative learning environment, managing your own personal leadership and facilitation style, and using instructional methods that work.
“To close, the book addresses life after training, including all forms of evaluation and ensuring enduring impact beyond the training program. Finally, personal anecdotes from the author’s own experience are included throughout the book to enrich and illustrate points being made.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marilyn Laiken PhD’s thought-provoking guide is ideal for instructors, trainers, and anyone involved in adult education looking to sharpen their skills and make a greater impact in their teaching beyond the classroom. Drawing upon the author’s years of professional experience, “Adult Educators’ Resource Manual” provides educators with practical tools and techniques for fostering growth and change in adult learners.
