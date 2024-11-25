Author Marilyn Laiken PhD’s New Book “Adult Educators' Resource Manual” is a Comprehensive Guide to Transformative Learning for Educators and Trainers

Recent release “Adult Educators' Resource Manual: A Guide for Classroom Course Instructors and Trainers” from Page Publishing author Marilyn Laiken PhD is an insightful manual that explores the art and science of adult learning, offering strategies to create transformative and impactful learning experiences.