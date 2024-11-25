Author Joseph A. Russo’s New Book “The Emperor of Sovran” Follows Two Rival Kings Who Find Themselves Vying for Influence and Power During Renaissance Europe

Recent release “The Emperor of Sovran” from Page Publishing author Joseph A. Russo is a captivating novel that centers around two rival kings who enter into a contest in order to win more land and thus hold more power. But as their contest commences, it becomes clear that they are being manipulated, and someone else is aiming for the power they wish to hold.