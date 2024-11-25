Author Joseph A. Russo’s New Book “The Emperor of Sovran” Follows Two Rival Kings Who Find Themselves Vying for Influence and Power During Renaissance Europe
Recent release “The Emperor of Sovran” from Page Publishing author Joseph A. Russo is a captivating novel that centers around two rival kings who enter into a contest in order to win more land and thus hold more power. But as their contest commences, it becomes clear that they are being manipulated, and someone else is aiming for the power they wish to hold.
Cape May Court House, NJ, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joseph A. Russo has completed his new book “The Emperor of Sovran”: a fascinating tale that follows two rival kings that wish to hold more power over the other, leading to a contest organized by a merchant who may or may not be manipulating them both for his own personal gain.
A freelance writer, author Joseph A. Russo has contributed stories about growing up in his hometown of Wildwood, New Jersey, to “The-Sun-by-the-Sea,” a local publication, for twenty years. He is also the author of “When the Clock Strikes One.” Joseph and his wife, Carla, reside in Cape May Court House, New Jersey. They have three sons and five grandchildren.
“A dispute between rival kings in Renaissance Europe led to a wager proposed by a wealthy merchant: The first to be recognized by one of the principal monarchs within a designated time would be awarded a generous amount of land, making one more influential than the other,” writes Russo. “But a sharp contrast in objectives and a lust for power amongst them leads quickly to strife and places the wager at risk.
“Who will emerge victorious? The kings? The merchant?
“Or someone else?”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph A. Russo’s engaging tale will captivate readers with each turn of the page as both kings put everything that they have towards a goal that just might put the little power they do hold in jeopardy. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Emperor of Sovran” weaves a thrilling story of deception and greed that is sure to leave readers spellbound, leading to a thrilling conclusion that will leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Emperor of Sovran” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
