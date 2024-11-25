Author Allison Harcourt-Montgomery’s New Book “With U ‘til the End” is a Compelling Collection of Short Stories That Provide Evidence of God’s Intervening Power and Love
Recent release “With U ‘til the End: How God’s Intervening Love Miraculously Transforms Us Through the Power of Jesus Christ and His Holy Spirit” from Page Publishing author Allison Harcourt-Montgomery is an incredible collection of true events that shows that God continually works to bring hope and amazing changes in the face of trauma, illness, anxiety, and hopelessness.
Louisville, KY, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Allison Harcourt-Montgomery, a former critical-care nurse and healthcare business professional, has completed her new book “With U ‘til the End: How God’s Intervening Love Miraculously Transforms Us Through the Power of Jesus Christ and His Holy Spirit”: a collection of genuine and candid accounts that provide confirmation that God is alive and is with everyone always while He rescues them in the most unique and incredible ways.
Author Allison Harcourt-Montgomery has been involved with several charitable organizations throughout the communities in which she lived. Growing up in the deep South, she now draws her life experiences from her humble roots, living around the country, and traveling throughout the world. She is an artist, wife, champion for autoimmune disorders, and a fervent believer in the power of prayer. She now resides in the South with her husband, Rich.
Harcourt-Montgomery writes, “If you have ever doubted that God is listening, I can tell you that He will send strangers to meet you in a foreign land, He will protect you from harm, and He will show you the way through all the trauma, pain, anxiety, illness, and brokenheartedness. God will even show up for you in a Chick-fil-A. When we put our faith and trust in Christ, God gives us a still small voice inside; He is speaking directly to us through His Holy Spirit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allison Harcourt-Montgomery’s intriguing tale is an amazing personal journey through life that shows how God is always present in every situation in the most specific and unique ways.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “With U ‘til the End: How God’s Intervening Love Miraculously Transforms Us Through the Power of Jesus Christ and His Holy Spirit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
