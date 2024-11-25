Author Phaleg’s New Book “The Reaper Sheds a Tear: A Love Story” is a Powerful Novel That Invites Readers to Explore the Depths of Love, Life, and the Afterlife
Recent release “The Reaper Sheds a Tear: A Love Story” from Covenant Books author Phaleg is a profound narrative that transcends the themes of life, death, and the afterlife to reveal a deeply personal love story. Reflecting on his extraordinary experiences, including a near-death encounter, Phaleg emphasizes the transformative power of love—especially the love he shares with his wife, Goobs.
New York, NY, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Phaleg, a dedicated family man who still manages to keep his faith in the Lord even after a life of struggle, adversity, and turmoil, has completed his new book, “The Reaper Sheds a Tear: A Love Story”: a deeply moving narrative that invites readers to explore not just the profound questions of life and death, but the enduring power of love that transcends even the boundaries of existence.
Having never lost sight of his life’s goal of raising a family, author Phaleg enjoys spending time with his wife, and four children any way he can. In his spare time, the author enjoys hunting, fishing, and trapping. Now retired with his kids grown and starting their own families, Phaleg likes to raise chickens on his chicken farm while still hunting and trapping whenever he can.
“Some may consider this book a story about life and death, God and angels, if we have a soul, or what happens after we die, and maybe even what a human body can endure in terms of suffering, but it is not,” writes Phaleg. “To me, it is a love story.
“Without the love of my wife, Goobs, none of this would have been possible. There are many love stories in our history, full of tales of how one is willing to die for their love, but mine is different. I would have been more than willing to die for my love, but it wasn’t going to be this easy for me; I had to come back from the dead for my love.
“I realize now that life is so short. You can just sit down and wait for it to end; it won’t be long. It never is, no matter how long you live. If you are lucky enough to find true love, that one person who isn’t just your soulmate but your very soul itself, then God has truly blessed you. That is my Goobs.
“I find that it doesn’t seem to matter what you believe in, or why you believe so or choose not to believe, but that doesn’t change the facts. I am not a religious person per se, but when one finds oneself dead, standing in the kingdom of heaven, it’s pretty hard to say you don’t believe in any of this. I found my soul standing in that very position, facing a decision I couldn’t bear to make, and this is my story…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Phaleg’s new book is a testament to the human spirit and the transformative power of love, regardless of one’s beliefs. Phaleg candidly shares his encounters and realizations during his near-death experience, offering readers a glimpse into a world beyond our own.
Readers can purchase “The Reaper Sheds a Tear: A Love Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
