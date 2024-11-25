Author Phaleg’s New Book “The Reaper Sheds a Tear: A Love Story” is a Powerful Novel That Invites Readers to Explore the Depths of Love, Life, and the Afterlife

Recent release “The Reaper Sheds a Tear: A Love Story” from Covenant Books author Phaleg is a profound narrative that transcends the themes of life, death, and the afterlife to reveal a deeply personal love story. Reflecting on his extraordinary experiences, including a near-death encounter, Phaleg emphasizes the transformative power of love—especially the love he shares with his wife, Goobs.