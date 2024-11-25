Author Jennette Gonzalez’s New Book “Two Weeks to Jesus” a Comprehensive Guide Designed to Help Readers Develop a More Intimate and Lasting Relationship with Christ
Recent release “Two Weeks to Jesus: (A Simple Guide on How to Get into a More Intimate Relationship with Your Redeemer: Jesus)” from Covenant Books author Jennette Gonzalez is a fascinating devotional aimed at helping readers forge a closer connection with the Lord and recognize his presence and love in everyday situations.
New Britain, CT, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jennette Gonzalez, who holds an associate’s degree in domestic violence intervention and currently works as a preschool teacher, has completed her new book, “Two Weeks to Jesus: (A Simple Guide on How to Get into a More Intimate Relationship with Your Redeemer: Jesus)”: is a poignant and thought-provoking guide revealing the path towards a stronger and lasting relationship with one’s faith and the Lord.
“Relationships are very important in our lives,” writes Jennette. “We, as humans, thrive on having connections. Still, in many cases, no matter how many people and connections we surround ourselves with, we still feel a void within us, a void that does not seem to be filled with anything we have attempted up to now. I once felt this way, and I must confess that even though I had been a believer for over twenty-five years, it wasn’t until I realized the shallowness of my ‘relationship’ with Jesus that I was able to finally start filling that empty space with the plenitude of an intimate relationship with my redeemer. Once I really plugged myself into the source of energy and power, everything started working the way it was meant to do so.
“Today, in this interactive study on how to get close to that source, I use very easy and simple language in order to help you get closer to achieving an intimate relationship with your Creator. As a preschool teacher for over ten years, I guarantee you that I presented these truths in the simplest possible way. The rest I leave to the Holy Spirit. He will lead you to Jesus in the most loving way, if you let Him do so.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jennette Gonzalez’s new book will take readers on a two-week journey to discover how to open up their minds and hearts to Christ’s teachings, accepting Him into their lives to build a more personal connection. Drawing upon her own path towards building up her relationship with Jesus, Jennette shares her writings in the hope of helping readers from all walks of life come to know the salvation and love that the Lord offers to all those willing to seek Him out through life’s trials and triumphs.
Readers can purchase “Two Weeks to Jesus: (A Simple Guide on How to Get into a More Intimate Relationship with Your Redeemer: Jesus)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Relationships are very important in our lives,” writes Jennette. “We, as humans, thrive on having connections. Still, in many cases, no matter how many people and connections we surround ourselves with, we still feel a void within us, a void that does not seem to be filled with anything we have attempted up to now. I once felt this way, and I must confess that even though I had been a believer for over twenty-five years, it wasn’t until I realized the shallowness of my ‘relationship’ with Jesus that I was able to finally start filling that empty space with the plenitude of an intimate relationship with my redeemer. Once I really plugged myself into the source of energy and power, everything started working the way it was meant to do so.
“Today, in this interactive study on how to get close to that source, I use very easy and simple language in order to help you get closer to achieving an intimate relationship with your Creator. As a preschool teacher for over ten years, I guarantee you that I presented these truths in the simplest possible way. The rest I leave to the Holy Spirit. He will lead you to Jesus in the most loving way, if you let Him do so.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jennette Gonzalez’s new book will take readers on a two-week journey to discover how to open up their minds and hearts to Christ’s teachings, accepting Him into their lives to build a more personal connection. Drawing upon her own path towards building up her relationship with Jesus, Jennette shares her writings in the hope of helping readers from all walks of life come to know the salvation and love that the Lord offers to all those willing to seek Him out through life’s trials and triumphs.
Readers can purchase “Two Weeks to Jesus: (A Simple Guide on How to Get into a More Intimate Relationship with Your Redeemer: Jesus)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories