Author Jennette Gonzalez’s New Book “Two Weeks to Jesus” a Comprehensive Guide Designed to Help Readers Develop a More Intimate and Lasting Relationship with Christ

Recent release “Two Weeks to Jesus: (A Simple Guide on How to Get into a More Intimate Relationship with Your Redeemer: Jesus)” from Covenant Books author Jennette Gonzalez is a fascinating devotional aimed at helping readers forge a closer connection with the Lord and recognize his presence and love in everyday situations.