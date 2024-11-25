Author Jim Hollingsworth’s New Book “Book of Ephesians: Commentary” is a Comprehensive Exploration Designed to Help Deepen One’s Understanding of Scripture
Recent release “Book of Ephesians: Commentary” from Covenant Books author Jim Hollingsworth is a poignant and faith-based guide aimed at helping readers better comprehend the passages found within the Book of Ephesians, hopefully leading to a stronger relationship with Christ and Scriptural messages.
New York, NY, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jim Hollingsworth, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds an MA in Biblical Studies from Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida, and worked for over ten years as a pastor, administrator, and Christian school teacher, has completed his new book, “Book of Ephesians: Commentary”: a thought-provoking deep dive aimed at helping readers better understand the messages and themes found within the Book of Ephesians.
“No one can be considered truly educated if they have not made a serious study of the Bible,” writes Hollingsworth. “The Bible is the world’s standard for truth. Although the Bible does not answer every possible question about this life and the world around us, it always guides us in the right direction to find the truth if we truly want it.
“The book of Ephesians was written so we would know more about Christ and our possible relationship with Him. When we have trusted in Christ, we become bound to Him and enjoy many blessings because of what He did for us on the cross. This is made clear by the use of such expressions as ‘in Christ,’ ‘in Jesus Christ,’ ‘in Him,’ and ‘in the Lord Jesus Christ.’ This book is filled with many blessings.
“This commentary on the book of Ephesians is written for the sinner who wants to know the truth. It is written for the Christian who wants to know more about what the Bible actually teaches and who wants to grow in his/her understanding of what the text stands for.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Hollingsworth’s new book will take readers through the Book of Ephesians, offering a comprehensive overview that will deepen one’s understanding and appreciation of Scripture. Engaging and eye-opening, Hollingsworth shares his writings in the hope of inspiring readers to undertake a serious study of the Bible, expanding their knowledge of Christ’s teachings in the process.
Readers can purchase “Book of Ephesians: Commentary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
