Author Jim Hollingsworth’s New Book “Book of Ephesians: Commentary” is a Comprehensive Exploration Designed to Help Deepen One’s Understanding of Scripture

Recent release “Book of Ephesians: Commentary” from Covenant Books author Jim Hollingsworth is a poignant and faith-based guide aimed at helping readers better comprehend the passages found within the Book of Ephesians, hopefully leading to a stronger relationship with Christ and Scriptural messages.