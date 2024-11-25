Author Micah Webb’s New Book “House Reborn: Vol 1” is a Gripping Epic Exploring Themes of Betrayal and Redemption, Set in a World on the Brink of War

Recent release “House Reborn: Vol 1” from Covenant Books author Micah Webb introduces readers to Joden, the last nobleman of House Pyndayygyn, who embarks on a final diplomatic mission to the enigmatic Miyenyan Empire. As political tensions rise and betrayal lurks in the shadows, Joden must navigate a perilous path to restore his honor and uncover the truth about himself and his house.