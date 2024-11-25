Author Micah Webb’s New Book “House Reborn: Vol 1” is a Gripping Epic Exploring Themes of Betrayal and Redemption, Set in a World on the Brink of War
Recent release “House Reborn: Vol 1” from Covenant Books author Micah Webb introduces readers to Joden, the last nobleman of House Pyndayygyn, who embarks on a final diplomatic mission to the enigmatic Miyenyan Empire. As political tensions rise and betrayal lurks in the shadows, Joden must navigate a perilous path to restore his honor and uncover the truth about himself and his house.
Redding, CA, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Micah Webb has completed his new book, “House Reborn: Vol 1”: the first installment in a thrilling new series that promises to captivate readers with its blend of political intrigue, adventure, and self-discovery.
Author Micah Webb was raised in the California High Desert until attending college at LIFE Pacific in San Dimas, California, where he graduated summa cum laude in 2005. Having tried various job opportunities over the following years, he increasingly honed the craft of fictional writing. Now enjoying his fascination with creating language, old movies, and science fiction, Micah resides with his brother in Redding, California, where he studies the Bible and fictional writing.
“In the first volume of the ‘House Reborn’, Joden, the last nobleman of the famed House Pyndayygyn, goes on one final diplomatic mission to meet with the mysterious Miyenyan Empire, settling all planetary affairs, and return to the rest of his predictable life in peace,” writes Webb. “Politics breeds turmoil, setting the stage for an impending large-scale war. Betrayed, Joden must navigate the intricacies of his new life as he seeks to restore his path of honor. Yet there is an unfolding of events, and everything is not as it appears, including himself—a house reborn!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Micah Webb’s new book is a masterfully crafted story that invites readers into a richly imagined universe filled with complex characters and unexpected twists. With themes of honor, redemption, and the quest for identity, Micah Webb explores what it means to rise from the ashes and reclaim one’s destiny, setting the stage for an epic journey through a world teetering on the edge of war.
Readers can purchase “House Reborn: Vol 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
