Author John Franklin Sills III’s New Book “Kaylee Lane The Terrible The Sanctuary” Follows a Young Girl Who Embarks on a Supernatural Coming-of-Age Journey
Recent release “Kaylee Lane The Terrible The Sanctuary” from Covenant Books author John Franklin Sills III is a riveting novel that centers around Kaylee Lane, a young girl who finds herself in danger when a terrifying force attaches itself to her. Desperate to free herself, Kaylee sets off on a thrilling supernatural adventure, managing to find herself along the way.
Salem, OR, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Franklin Sills III, who currently resides in the beautiful Pacific Northwest with his family and friends, has completed his new book, “Kaylee Lane The Terrible The Sanctuary”: a thrilling tale of one young girl’s journey to rid herself of a dangerous presence that has taken hold of her.
“Something ominous is lurking in the old sanctuary of Heritage Evangelical Church,” writes Sills. “Whatever it is, it’s attached itself to one of the young patrons, Kaylee Lane, and it won’t let go. Follow along as Kaylee embarks on an adventure with the supernatural, finding herself along the way. Will she solve the mystery once and for all? Will she survive? Join Kaylee Lane the terrible in this wonderful coming-of-age tale. I promise you won’t be disappointed.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Franklin Sills III’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Kaylee’s journey to take back her life from the supernatural. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Kaylee Lane The Terrible The Sanctuary” is sure to delight readers, keeping them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Kaylee Lane The Terrible The Sanctuary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
