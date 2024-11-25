Author John Franklin Sills III’s New Book “Kaylee Lane The Terrible The Sanctuary” Follows a Young Girl Who Embarks on a Supernatural Coming-of-Age Journey

Recent release “Kaylee Lane The Terrible The Sanctuary” from Covenant Books author John Franklin Sills III is a riveting novel that centers around Kaylee Lane, a young girl who finds herself in danger when a terrifying force attaches itself to her. Desperate to free herself, Kaylee sets off on a thrilling supernatural adventure, managing to find herself along the way.