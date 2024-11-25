Author S. A. Kauffman’s New Book “Reward and Revenge” is a Compelling Novel That Explores One Man’s Discovery of Family Secrets and the Price of Retribution
Recent release “Reward and Revenge” from Covenant Books author S. A. Kauffman is a thrilling tale that follows Benjamin Worth, a man forced to confront his troubled past after the death of his estranged brother, Gene. When Benjamin becomes embroiled in a web of secrets, manipulation, and murder, he seeks revenge, only to find himself confronting his own guilt in the process.
Mesa, AZ, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- S. A. Kauffman, who currently resides in Arizona and has always loved reading books, has completed their new book, “Reward and Revenge”: a captivating story that explores the complexities of family, guilt, and revenge as one man is thrust into a web of lies and manipulation following the shocking death of his estranged brother.
“Benjamin Worth is awakened at three in the morning by the police who inform him that his brother, Gene, was shot during a warehouse break-in,” writes Kauffman. “Gene had caused misery and pain all through their lives, but Benjamin reluctantly accepts the responsibility for the burial. Benjamin tries to shut out anything related to his brother from his life. Others—a police detective, his brother’s girlfriend, and a reporter—force him into reliving his relationship with Gene.
“Benjamin slowly uncovers secrets about Gene’s life. He sets up his own version of reward and revenge by turning everyone against one other—cop against cop, gang member against gang member. In doing so, Benjamin runs into blackmail and murder and finds out more than he wants to about himself and the detective. Guilt and remorse drive him to the ultimate solution.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, S. A. Kauffman’s new book presents readers with a non-stop thrill ride as Benjamin descends into a world of chaos and confusion. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Reward and Revenge” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading up to a stunning conclusion that’s sure to leave a lasting impact.
Readers can purchase “Reward and Revenge” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Benjamin Worth is awakened at three in the morning by the police who inform him that his brother, Gene, was shot during a warehouse break-in,” writes Kauffman. “Gene had caused misery and pain all through their lives, but Benjamin reluctantly accepts the responsibility for the burial. Benjamin tries to shut out anything related to his brother from his life. Others—a police detective, his brother’s girlfriend, and a reporter—force him into reliving his relationship with Gene.
“Benjamin slowly uncovers secrets about Gene’s life. He sets up his own version of reward and revenge by turning everyone against one other—cop against cop, gang member against gang member. In doing so, Benjamin runs into blackmail and murder and finds out more than he wants to about himself and the detective. Guilt and remorse drive him to the ultimate solution.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, S. A. Kauffman’s new book presents readers with a non-stop thrill ride as Benjamin descends into a world of chaos and confusion. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Reward and Revenge” is sure to keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading up to a stunning conclusion that’s sure to leave a lasting impact.
Readers can purchase “Reward and Revenge” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories