Author S. A. Kauffman’s New Book “Reward and Revenge” is a Compelling Novel That Explores One Man’s Discovery of Family Secrets and the Price of Retribution

Recent release “Reward and Revenge” from Covenant Books author S. A. Kauffman is a thrilling tale that follows Benjamin Worth, a man forced to confront his troubled past after the death of his estranged brother, Gene. When Benjamin becomes embroiled in a web of secrets, manipulation, and murder, he seeks revenge, only to find himself confronting his own guilt in the process.