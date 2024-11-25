Author Sandi Seel’s New Book “You Are Not Alone: The Chair in the Corner” is a Poignant Reflection Offering Comfort and Healing for Those Facing Life’s Struggles
Recent release “You Are Not Alone: The Chair in the Corner” from Covenant Books author Sandi Seel is a powerful memoir that shares the author’s deeply personal journey through life-threatening health challenges. Throughout her story, Seel provides comfort, hope, and encouragement to those navigating their own battles.
Thousand Oaks, CA, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sandi Seel, who has spent the last fifteen-plus years working in the educational technologies industry, has completed her new book, “You Are Not Alone: The Chair in the Corner”: a compelling and engaging memoir that follows the author through two health struggles she faced, providing encouragement to readers from all walks of life as they face life’s various struggles.
In “You Are Not Alone,” author Sandi Seel offers poignant reflections and powerful insights drawn from her struggles through life-threatening health issues. As her story unfolds, readers will find comfort, encouragement, and a renewed sense of purpose. Whether readers are grappling with uncertainty or simply seeking solace in the midst of pain, “The Chair in the Corner” offers a sanctuary of hope and healing.
“Our stories may be different, but I want to share some lessons I learned during two separate hospital stays that helped me through,” writes Seel. “My hope is that it will give you some encouragement and peace.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandi Seel’s new book invites readers to take a moment and step away from the chaos of their day, allowing themselves to be transported to a place of peace and inspiration as they explore Seel’s memoir. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “You Are Not Alone” offers a candid guide to navigating recovery and rediscovering one’s strength.
Readers can purchase “You Are Not Alone: The Chair in the Corner” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
