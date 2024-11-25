Author Sandi Seel’s New Book “You Are Not Alone: The Chair in the Corner” is a Poignant Reflection Offering Comfort and Healing for Those Facing Life’s Struggles

Recent release “You Are Not Alone: The Chair in the Corner” from Covenant Books author Sandi Seel is a powerful memoir that shares the author’s deeply personal journey through life-threatening health challenges. Throughout her story, Seel provides comfort, hope, and encouragement to those navigating their own battles.