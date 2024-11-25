Author Darlene Moore’s New Book “Grandpa's Bush” is a Heartfelt and Engaging Tale That Approaches the Topic of Death in a Sensitive Way for Younger Readers

Recent release “Grandpa's Bush” from Covenant Books author Darlene Moore is a charming story of a young boy named Matthew, who watches his grandfather plant and care for a bush in his backyard. After his grandfather passes away, Matthew takes over caring for the bush, discovering how the cycle of the seasons is much like the circle of life.