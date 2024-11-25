Author Darlene Moore’s New Book “Grandpa's Bush” is a Heartfelt and Engaging Tale That Approaches the Topic of Death in a Sensitive Way for Younger Readers
Recent release “Grandpa's Bush” from Covenant Books author Darlene Moore is a charming story of a young boy named Matthew, who watches his grandfather plant and care for a bush in his backyard. After his grandfather passes away, Matthew takes over caring for the bush, discovering how the cycle of the seasons is much like the circle of life.
York, PA, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Darlene Moore, a retired educator of over thirty years, has completed her new book, “Grandpa's Bush”: a captivating story of a young boy who, through caring for his grandfather’s bush, learns a valuable lesson about the cycle of life and death.
Author Darlene Moore has worked with young children for over thirty years in public and private school classrooms. Loving how young children think and reason has made her communication with them a wonderful and rewarding experience. Now retired from teaching, she spends time sharing God’s comfort, peace, and promise through recordings of hymns played on the piano and organ.
“A little boy named Matthew watches his grandpa dig a hole and plant a bush,” writes Darlene. “Through Matthew’s questions and Grandpa’s explanations, Matthew learns about the bush’s needs for growing and the effect of the changing seasons on the bush. Grandpa becomes ill and dies. Comparisons of Grandpa’s death and the season changes help Matthew understand Grandpa’s ‘going away’.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Darlene Moore’s new book is designed to help introduce young readers to the topic of death, providing a comforting and sensitive look at how death is much like the changing seasons. With colorful artwork to help bring Darlene’s story to life, “Grandpa’s Bush” promises to be a vital tool for parents and guardians alike looking to help young readers understand death.
Readers can purchase “Grandpa's Bush” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
