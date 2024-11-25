Author Bill Kenney’s New Nook “Noble Projects” is a Gripping Tale That Explores Themes of Love, Family, Resilience, and Learning to Navigate Life’s Unexpected Challenges
Recent release “Noble Projects” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bill Kenney follows retired CIA field agent Liam Martin as he navigates personal crises alongside his love, Mary Riley. Facing challenges from Liam’s past and their daughters’ complicated lives, Liam and Mary’s tale presents heartfelt exploration of family dynamics and the resilience of love amid adversity.
Florham Park, NJ, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bill Kenney, a retired engineer and a widower, as well as a father of nine and grandfather of twenty-five, has completed his new book “Noble Projects”: a captivating novel that centers around a retired CIA field agent, Liam, and his new love, Mary, who must juggle their blossoming relationship overcoming a difficult injury, a devastating diagnosis, the complicated lives of both their adult daughters, and the specter of Liam’s past.
“Liam Martin, retired CIA field agent, almost destroyed his budding romance with Mary Riley when he went off to Texas to help break up an insurrection plot, solve a murder, and preserve his daughter’s security team in Niger … but they managed to re-energize their relationship,” writes Kenney. “In time, they moved in together under unusual circumstances, but she refused to quit the job where she and Liam first met.
“Each has an adult daughter, whose activities provide both crisis and celebration. Mary’s daughter, Lisa, a teacher at Indiana University, comes to live with them for the summer, pregnant and wanting an abortion. This causes her devout Catholic mother terrible pain and forces mother and daughter to reevaluate their relationship. Liam’s daughter, Cathryn, gets a promotion at her NGO employer and gets engaged to her team’s security guy, Brian, who enabled their escape from a hostage situation at the end of their last expedition in Africa. Brian is a displaced Irishman in the country under the protection of the CIA.
“In addition to their daughters’ activities, Liam focuses his penchant for helping solve the problems of others by creatively addressing two local issues. He confesses some of his black ops history to Mary, and she her lingering fear for the stability of their relationship to him. Life is good.
“Then this good life is shattered by physical problems. Liam suffers a severe injury during his daily run, requiring surgery, a cast, and causing a test of his character. Mary is beset with a life-threatening disease and undergoes dreadful chemotherapy. As they struggle with these challenges, the opportunity for a major change in their lives emerges, as does the possibility of a future enriched with happy family interactions.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bill Kenney’s enthralling novel provides a rich exploration of how love and resilience can endure in the face of life’s toughest trials, ultimately reinforcing the idea that family bonds can be both complicated and deeply rewarding. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Noble Projects” is sure to keep the pages turning, and promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Noble Projects” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Liam Martin, retired CIA field agent, almost destroyed his budding romance with Mary Riley when he went off to Texas to help break up an insurrection plot, solve a murder, and preserve his daughter’s security team in Niger … but they managed to re-energize their relationship,” writes Kenney. “In time, they moved in together under unusual circumstances, but she refused to quit the job where she and Liam first met.
“Each has an adult daughter, whose activities provide both crisis and celebration. Mary’s daughter, Lisa, a teacher at Indiana University, comes to live with them for the summer, pregnant and wanting an abortion. This causes her devout Catholic mother terrible pain and forces mother and daughter to reevaluate their relationship. Liam’s daughter, Cathryn, gets a promotion at her NGO employer and gets engaged to her team’s security guy, Brian, who enabled their escape from a hostage situation at the end of their last expedition in Africa. Brian is a displaced Irishman in the country under the protection of the CIA.
“In addition to their daughters’ activities, Liam focuses his penchant for helping solve the problems of others by creatively addressing two local issues. He confesses some of his black ops history to Mary, and she her lingering fear for the stability of their relationship to him. Life is good.
“Then this good life is shattered by physical problems. Liam suffers a severe injury during his daily run, requiring surgery, a cast, and causing a test of his character. Mary is beset with a life-threatening disease and undergoes dreadful chemotherapy. As they struggle with these challenges, the opportunity for a major change in their lives emerges, as does the possibility of a future enriched with happy family interactions.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bill Kenney’s enthralling novel provides a rich exploration of how love and resilience can endure in the face of life’s toughest trials, ultimately reinforcing the idea that family bonds can be both complicated and deeply rewarding. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Noble Projects” is sure to keep the pages turning, and promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Noble Projects” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories