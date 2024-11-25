Author Christine da Costa’s New Book “Oil of Joy” is a Profound, Faith-Based Memoir That Details How the Lord Came to Save the Author from Her Darkest Moments
Recent release “Oil of Joy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christine da Costa is a compelling and thought-provoking account that documents the author’s struggles through life, and how God served as a beacon of hope and healing. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “Oil of Joy” is a testament to the power of Christ even in life’s most difficult challenges.
Cooper City, FL, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christine da Costa has completed her new book “Oil of Joy”: a poignant and enlightening exploration of the ways in which God pulled the author from the depths of despair, washing over her with his mercy and salvation to provide her with a path forward towards healing and love.
“Where I stood in darkness with little hope, Jesus Christ came running to me with mercy,” writes da Costa. “This book is a testament to the faithfulness of God, His healing power, proof that He still works miracles, and that every promise He made to us, He keeps.
“He stood with me in the fire, sustaining me with His strength. He shielded me and, in His time, He delivered and healed me.
“My heart bursts with gratitude for the Lord rescuing me from the depths of misery, anger, depression, and mental and emotional instability. I gratefully chose to surrender my life to serve the Lord Jesus Christ. No answers, no peace, no life was found in the world after more than a decade of searching and struggling but all deliverance and healing was found in Jesus Christ.
“He turned my trials into triumph, He made me a victor and not a victim, and He used every test to become my testimony that I share with you here. This is promised to those who chose to follow Him with their whole hearts.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christine da Costa’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they discover the ways in which the Lord was there for the author in her most desperate hour, walking alongside her and providing a path towards healing and hope. Raw and emotionally candid, “Oil of Joy” is a powerful testimony to the strength of God’s reach, and the innumerable blessings that one can find when they open themselves up to Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Oil of Joy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
