Author Christine da Costa’s New Book “Oil of Joy” is a Profound, Faith-Based Memoir That Details How the Lord Came to Save the Author from Her Darkest Moments

Recent release “Oil of Joy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christine da Costa is a compelling and thought-provoking account that documents the author’s struggles through life, and how God served as a beacon of hope and healing. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “Oil of Joy” is a testament to the power of Christ even in life’s most difficult challenges.