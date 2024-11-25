Melissa Harman’s New Book “The Crew” is a Thrilling Tale That Follows Young Rachael Wolf as She Seeks to Rebel Against a Lifetime of Others Making Decisions for Her
Crystal, MN, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Melissa Harman, who currently lives in Minnesota, has completed her most recent book “The Crew”: a riveting novel that follows a young high school graduate who embarks on a journey to finally make decisions for herself and revolt against the constraints of her strict upbringing. But she soon discovers that actions can have consequences as the law begins to catch up with her.
“Rachael Wolf is a high school graduate who just wants to start making her own life choices,” writes Harman. “She has been told what to do by her parents her entire life. Now she has the freedom to break free. She teams up with her best friend, Mackenzie Blue, and her two new friends, Larry Jones and JoJo Winters, to form The Crew.
“Rachael pushes to be a rebel. To push the limits of what she and her friends can do without the law catching up to them. Little do they know, Officers Derek Clarkson and Emily Lynn are hot on their tracks. ‘The Crew’ is full of cliff-hangers and humor that will leave you waiting for more.”
Published by Fulton Books, Melissa Harman’s book promises to transport readers as they follow Rachael’s quest to rebel against the system that has controlled her for years. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Crew” promises to keep the pages turning, leading readers on an unforgettable coming-of-age journey.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Crew” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Rachael Wolf is a high school graduate who just wants to start making her own life choices,” writes Harman. “She has been told what to do by her parents her entire life. Now she has the freedom to break free. She teams up with her best friend, Mackenzie Blue, and her two new friends, Larry Jones and JoJo Winters, to form The Crew.
“Rachael pushes to be a rebel. To push the limits of what she and her friends can do without the law catching up to them. Little do they know, Officers Derek Clarkson and Emily Lynn are hot on their tracks. ‘The Crew’ is full of cliff-hangers and humor that will leave you waiting for more.”
Published by Fulton Books, Melissa Harman’s book promises to transport readers as they follow Rachael’s quest to rebel against the system that has controlled her for years. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Crew” promises to keep the pages turning, leading readers on an unforgettable coming-of-age journey.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Crew” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories