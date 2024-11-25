Scott Swan’s New Book “The Hope You Need Today” is a Powerful Guide to Discovering a More Fulfilling Existence Through a Strong Relationship with the Lord
Fishers, IN, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Scott Swan, an award-winning TV news anchor in Indianapolis, has completed his most recent book “The Hope You Need Today”: a poignant, faith-based read that emphasizes that the true root of hope in the world lies within a personal relationship with God, and not in worldly possessions or desires.
During his broadcasting career, author Scott Swan has been honored with more than twenty regional Emmys along with the National Edward R. Murrow Award, National Sigma Delta Chi Award, and National Headliner Award. Swan is a popular public speaker who gives credit to God for saving his life during an internal bleeding emergency and stopping ten years of panic attacks. Swan graduated from Pepperdine University in 1985 and married his high school sweetheart, Janae, with whom he has three children and seven grandchildren.
“The hope you need today is not found in the things of this world,” writes Swan. “Money and fame can disappear quickly. The hope you need is found in the One who created the world. Jesus died on the cross and rose from the grave. He conquered death and now is alive in Heaven.
“This book is designed to draw you closer to the One who created you, has seen your every breath and knows you better than anyone. God pursues a relationship with you through His Son, Jesus.
“When you spend each day reading this book, you will discover hundreds of qualities about God and find endless promises that He has given you. A few minutes each day learning about God and reading a few verses will increase your faith in Jesus and provide you the reassurance that He is with you right now. His Word will provide the hope you need today to thrive and overcome obstacles in life.
“When you learn the attributes of God and remember what He’s done for you in the past, you quickly realize the hope you need today is found in Jesus!”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Swan’s book invites readers to look inward and begin the foundational work needed to forge a lasting bond with their Heavenly Father and discover the incredible love and salvation that stems from truly knowing God. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “The Hope You Need Today” offers a powerful resource for anyone seeking encouragement and inspiration in their spiritual journey.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Hope You Need Today” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
