Danielle Pesch’s Newly Released “Guide to a Happy, Healthy, and Successful Marriage” is a Heartfelt and Inspirational Resource for Couples
“Guide to a Happy, Healthy, and Successful Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danielle Pesch is a compassionate and practical guide offering insights and advice on building a fulfilling and lasting marriage rooted in mutual understanding, love, and faith.
Kalamazoo, MI, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Guide to a Happy, Healthy, and Successful Marriage”: a thoughtful reflection on how to build a lasting marital connection. “Guide to a Happy, Healthy, and Successful Marriage” is the creation of published author, Danielle Pesch, who was born and raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where she resides with her husband and their nine-year-old Chihuahua-Yorkie-mix dog, Benzi. The author and her husband are a blended family and she was blessed to become a stepmom and stepgrandma. Danielle loved writing from a young age and has always had a passion for helping others, so she spent her high school and college years pursuing a future career in law enforcement. She earned her degree in criminal justice at Grand Valley State University and attended the GVSU Police Academy. That career path was not the Lord’s plan; however, it taught her a lot and helped shape her into who she is now. God called her to start writing in April 2023. She is passionate about helping others, spending time with friends and family, traveling, reading, writing, cooking, learning new sports, trivia, bingo, and board games. She is most passionate about her love for Jesus and allowing Him to continue to teach her and grow her each day.
Pesch shares, “Have you ever looked at a couple and said, “I wish I had what they had”? I have before, but I am now the person who gets told, “I wish I had what you guys have.” This book is written from the author’s heart and inspired by her personal relationship with her husband. Marriage is not easy all the time; but it can be rewarding, happy, healthy, secure, and fun when you are on the same page as your spouse. We will tackle what a healthy marriage entails, how to understand each other, and what has worked for us personally. What works for us may not work for everyone, but the hope is to inspire others to show great marriage does exist! Marriage is a partnership that includes growing and learning together. In a healthy marriage, you work as a team to tackle any issue life throws your way. The goal is to help set you up for a successful and healthy marriage. It takes two people willing to set aside pride, put God and each other first, and be open to learning and understanding each other in a way the world does not tend to teach. Marriage is not about an image to show the world, but your marriage can be a solid example of what a great marriage really is and show others that it can be healthy and happy for them as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle Pesch’s new book provides a compassionate and faith-based approach to marital harmony, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, mutual respect, and spiritual growth within the relationship.
Consumers can purchase “Guide to a Happy, Healthy, and Successful Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Guide to a Happy, Healthy, and Successful Marriage”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pesch shares, “Have you ever looked at a couple and said, “I wish I had what they had”? I have before, but I am now the person who gets told, “I wish I had what you guys have.” This book is written from the author’s heart and inspired by her personal relationship with her husband. Marriage is not easy all the time; but it can be rewarding, happy, healthy, secure, and fun when you are on the same page as your spouse. We will tackle what a healthy marriage entails, how to understand each other, and what has worked for us personally. What works for us may not work for everyone, but the hope is to inspire others to show great marriage does exist! Marriage is a partnership that includes growing and learning together. In a healthy marriage, you work as a team to tackle any issue life throws your way. The goal is to help set you up for a successful and healthy marriage. It takes two people willing to set aside pride, put God and each other first, and be open to learning and understanding each other in a way the world does not tend to teach. Marriage is not about an image to show the world, but your marriage can be a solid example of what a great marriage really is and show others that it can be healthy and happy for them as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danielle Pesch’s new book provides a compassionate and faith-based approach to marital harmony, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, mutual respect, and spiritual growth within the relationship.
Consumers can purchase “Guide to a Happy, Healthy, and Successful Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Guide to a Happy, Healthy, and Successful Marriage”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories